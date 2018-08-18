Newcastle United’s Kenedy has last-minute penalty saved in stalemate

Newcastle United’s Kenedy has his penalty saved by Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge. (Source: REUTERS) Newcastle United’s Kenedy has his penalty saved by Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge. (Source: REUTERS)

Kenedy had a penalty saved with almost the final kick of the match as 10-man Newcastle United missed a golden chance to steal three points after a dismal and goalless Premier League stalemate at Cardiff City. The Brazilian, who should have been sent off in the first half for a wild kick out at Victor Camarasa and did not complete a single pass during the first 45 minutes, saw his nightmare afternoon ended with a poor penalty kept out by Neil Etheridge.

The lowlight among many midway through the second half was a reckless studs-up challenge from behind by Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden on Josh Murphy, which saw the midfielder, who had only come on as a substitute at halftime, shown a straight red card.

Newcastle, though, should have snatched the spoils despite being largely on the back foot against a blunt Cardiff attack when the 96th minute penalty was awarded after a cross was blocked in the area by Sean Morrison’s arm.

