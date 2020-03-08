Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read

Mourinho slams Spurs record signing Ndombele

Jose Mourinho singled out Tottenham's record £54 million midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for some stinging criticism after subbing him at half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burnley.

By: Reuters | Burnley | Published: March 8, 2020 11:14:29 am
Tanguy Ndombele was subbed off at half-time in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at Burnley. (File Photo)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho singled out the club’s record £54 million midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for some stinging criticism after subbing him at half-time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley.

The close-season signing from Lyon made little impact on the opening 45 minutes as Burnley dominated the midfield and was part of a double change at the break with Spurs trailing to a Chris Wood goal.

The introduction of Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura at the interval for Ndombele and 19-year-old Oliver Skipp saw Spurs deliver a much-improved performance and get a point thanks to a Dele Alli penalty.

While praising his team’s transformation at the break, Mourinho did not disguise his frustration with Ndombele.

“In the first half we didn’t have a midfield,” said the Portuguese.

“Of course I’m not speaking of Skipp because he’s a kid of 19 who’s played two hours in the last few days. I don’t criticise him at all.

“But I’m not going to run away and I have to say he (Ndombele) has had enough time to come to a different level.

“I know the Premier League is difficult, and some players take a long time to adapt to a different league. But a player with his potential has to give us more than he is giving us, especially when you see how Lucas, Lo Celso and those players are playing. I was expecting more in the first half from him.”

Mourinho suggested the 23-year-old might find it hard to return to the starting line-up.

“Many fantastic players in their first season, in a new country, for different reasons they struggle. There have been many examples of that. He’s a player with great talent. He has to know he has to do much better and know I cannot keep giving him opportunities to play because the team is much more important,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara send fans on nostalgia trip at Wankhede
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara send fans on nostalgia trip at Wankhede
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 08: Latest News