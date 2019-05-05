Roberto Firmino out of second leg against Barcelona; Mo Salah at risk after head injury

Liverpool will be without their Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona at Anfield, manager Juergen Klopp said on Saturday.

Klopp could also be without another key forward in Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian was carried off with a head injury in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Newcastle.

Firmino, who has a muscular injury, was not included in the match day squad for Saturday’s game at St. James’ Park and Klopp said he will not feature against the Spaniards as Liverpool look to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

“He will not be ready for Tuesday and the rest we will see,” said Klopp, whose side face Wolves in their final Premier League game on May 12.

Klopp said it was too soon to say whether Salah would be able to play against Barca. “What I heard, he got the hip of the goalie on his head,” Klopp said.

“He was then on the ground and the doc had to make a decision ‘on the pitch or off the pitch’, and the decision was off the pitch. We accept that of course. When we came in he was sitting in the dressing room watching the game on television. So he was then fine, but of course we have to wait. He got a proper knock, obviously, in that situation.”

Divock Origi, who grabbed the 86th minute winner at Newcastle, could start against Barca while Daniel Sturridge, who started on Saturday, would be another option.

Klopp says destiny will decide outcome of title race

There has been so much to admire in the football produced by Premier League title chasers Liverpool and Manchester City this season with the top two providing the connoisseurs of technique, tactics, and finesse with a true feast. But the final stages of the campaign have also delivered for those who appreciate the games more earthy qualities — the traditional winning character traits of guts and effort.

Manchester City had to show all their mettle and steel to earn a 1-0 win at Burnley last week and on Saturday Liverpool showed they have the spirit to face down adversity and find a way to win.

Substitute Divock Origi’s 86th-minute header — after Liverpool had twice seen their lead rubbed out by a determined Newcastle United — ensured the three points that put the pressure right back on Manchester City.

Juergen Klopp’s side have 94 points and City, who face Leicester City on Monday, are two points behind. Never before have two teams passed 90 points in a Premier League season.

On the final Sunday — May 12 — Liverpool are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and City take on Brighton on the south coast.

“Today was a battle of will but it was a victory of passion, heart and absolute desire – absolutely brilliant,” said Klopp.

“We could talk about football tonight, we could talk purely about showing real heart, showing real passion and showing real desire.”

It was all the more impressive given that on Wednesday Liverpool had to expend so much energy at the Nou Camp only to end up with a bitter 3-0 defeat.

There was no sign of any hangover from that experience, however.

“It was just brilliant,” said Klopp.

“Newcastle showed it as well, unbelievable – they gave us a proper game. I think in our situation with all the circumstances around, some people probably expected us to show a bit of nerves and the boys didn’t. It was just a difficult game for difficult reasons,” said Klopp.

Having been pushed all the way by former manager Rafa Benitez’s side, Liverpool must now hope that another of their ex-bosses, Brendan Rodgers, can inspire his Leicester side to an upset against City at the Etihad on Monday.

But Klopp says he is resigned to whatever fate will throw his team’s way.

“I accepted long ago that we do everything, absolutely everything, the boys throw whatever they have on the pitch, so that means whether we are champion or not, it is destiny,” he said.

“We do everything and we cannot do more – can you get more than 94 points? Can you get more in all the other stuff? Not really. Wow, what a race”