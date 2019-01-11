Maurizio Sarri slams Bayern Munich over Callum Hudson-Odoi transfer talk

Toggle Menu
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was quoted in various media reports as saying the Bavarian club "really want to sign" 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Maurizio Sarri said he was pleased with the progress of Callum Hudson-Odoi and would like to see him stay at Chelsea. (Reuters Photo)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has labelled Bayern Munich as “not professional” after the German team said they wanted to sign young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from the London club.

Sarri was not impressed by the words of the former Bayern midfielder.

“I think that is not professional because they are talking about a player under contract with Chelsea,” Sarri told a news conference ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.

“So they did not respect our club. Then I don’t know what to say, I don’t know the situation,” added the former Napoli boss.

Sarri said he was pleased with the progress of Hudson-Odoi and would like to see him stay at the club.

“I am happy with the player because is improving, improving a lot in the defensive phase. Now he needs to improve in some movements without the ball, but he is working very well at the moment so I am very happy with the player and would like to have him in the future,” he added.

Hudson-Odoi created both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest with British media reporting that Chelsea have rejected two bids of around 30 million pounds ($38.4 million) from Bayern for the academy product.

The winger then featured in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

