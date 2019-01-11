Maurizio Sarri slams Bayern Munich over Callum Hudson-Odoi transfer talk

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has labelled Bayern Munich as “not professional” after the German team said they wanted to sign young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from the London club.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was quoted in various media reports as saying the Bavarian club “really want to sign” the 18-year-old.

Sarri was not impressed by the words of the former Bayern midfielder.

“I think that is not professional because they are talking about a player under contract with Chelsea,” Sarri told a news conference ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.

“So they did not respect our club. Then I don’t know what to say, I don’t know the situation,” added the former Napoli boss.

Sarri said he was pleased with the progress of Hudson-Odoi and would like to see him stay at the club.

“I am happy with the player because is improving, improving a lot in the defensive phase. Now he needs to improve in some movements without the ball, but he is working very well at the moment so I am very happy with the player and would like to have him in the future,” he added.

Hudson-Odoi created both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest with British media reporting that Chelsea have rejected two bids of around 30 million pounds ($38.4 million) from Bayern for the academy product.

The winger then featured in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.