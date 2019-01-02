Mauricio Pochettino happy with Tottenham Hotspur’s resilience during congested schedule

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised his squad’s resilience following their third victory in four Premier League games during a busy festive period for the north London side.

Spurs have moved up to second in the league table, six points behind leaders Liverpool. They beat Everton, Bournemouth and Cardiff City while going down 3-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

“Us and Everton, we were both teams that suffer a little bit more without much rest between the games, and I think the players’ effort was magnificent,” Pochettino told Sky Sports after their 3-0 win at Cardiff on Tuesday.

“I congratulate them because in 10 days to play four games is so tough and the performance was fantastic.”

Pochettino chose not to focus on the title race, stressing on the need for consistency during the second half of the campaign.

“The Premier League is so tough, if you want to be in a good position you must be consistent for the whole season and you can’t afford to lose the three points like we did against Wolves,” he said.

Spurs, however, might not end the current round of fixtures in second place with third-placed Manchester City, who are one point behind, set to host Liverpool on Thursday.

“It will be an unbelievable game, and of course I am going to enjoy football too,” the Argentine manager added.

“Both teams I think are the best in England. But the day after we are going to play (in the) FA Cup, and we need to be ready again, because we have a very busy schedule.”

Spurs play League Two side Tranmere in the third round of the FA Cup at Prenton Park on Friday followed by the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Tuesday.