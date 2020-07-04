Mason Greenwood matches Wayne Rooney’s 2004 record as Manchester United register 5-2 win

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United’s 18-year-old star (Twitter/ManUtd) Mason Greenwood, Manchester United’s 18-year-old star (Twitter/ManUtd)

Mason Greenwood, 18, put away two emphatic finishes in Manchester United’s demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday, becoming the first teenager to score 15 goals in a single season for United since Wayne Rooney (17) in 2004/05.

Greenwood’s goals, one scored with the right foot and the other with the left, were scored in the 29th and 54th minutes. Marcus Rashford scored from a penalty in the first half, while Anthony Martial added to the lead at the half-time mark. Bruno Fernandes scored from a free kick in the second half to put United 5-2 up.

Greenwood is the only teenager in Europe’s top five leagues to have contributed to 15 goals this season.

This was the first time United scored five goals in a home match since December 2011.

United now have three players with 15+ goals in all competitions (Greenwood, Martial, Rashford) for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

With their win, they extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches. They provisionally enter the top four in the Premier League points table, though Chelsea have a game in hand.

In the earlier match on Saturday, Brighton moved to the brink of safety in the Premier League and left last-place Norwich closer to relegation after winning 1-0 at Carrow Road.

