Marcus Rashford receives special award for charity work during COVID-19 pandemic

Marcus Rashford honoured for charity work during COVID-19 pandemic Marcus Rashford honoured for charity work during COVID-19 pandemic

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford received a special award from the from the High Sheriff of Great Manchester for his contributions to support those affected during the COVID19 lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Rashford was honoured with the Special Recognition Award for his charity work as he partnered with FareShare, a UK-based charity and community group aimed at overcoming food poverty and reducing food wastage in the country. Rashford hoped to raise enough money for the meals of around 400,000 kids. He managed to raise close to 20 million pounds in donations.

Posting his certificate of recognition and his experience on social media on Monday, Rashford tweeted a long four-part message, accepting the honour. He wrote, “Wouldn’t normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all. Each and every one of you that has contributed the few £s you can, you’ve all made a huge difference.

“2.8million children a week are receiving meals they otherwise wouldn’t have during this lockdown because of YOUR help. To be recognised by my city is a great feeling. From being young I knew that if I ever got in a position that I could help I would and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved so far. Thank you all, you’re all superstars.”

Adding in another tweet, Rashford wrote, “And we won’t stop until children and their parents no longer have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. I appreciate you all, thank you to the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.”

Wouldn’t normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all. Each and every one of you that has contributed the few £s you can, you’ve all made a huge difference (1) pic.twitter.com/tyTg3hOKze — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2020

Rashford was lauded for his contribution by his teammates and fans, praising him for his magnanimity and thoughtfulness.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd