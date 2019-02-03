Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba combine to lead Manchester United to victory

Toggle Menu
Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba combined to lead Manchester United to a 1-0 victory at Leicester, the team's seventh triumph in eight Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba combined to lead Manchester United to a 1-0 victory at Leicester on Sunday for the team’s seventh triumph in eight Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford brought down a lofted pass from Pogba before striking into the bottom corner in the ninth minute of his 100th appearance for United. Rashford and Pogba, who struggled under Jose Mourinho, now have 12 goals between them since Solskjaer replaced the fired Portuguese coach in December.

United moved two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Leicester remains 11th, having won only four home games in the league this season.

