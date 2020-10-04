Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020 Live Score Streaming: Manchester United face former coach Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur in their first tough test of the Premier League 2020-21 season at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side won their first match against Brighton through late penalty.

The two sides last met in December when Manchester United won 2-1, handing Mourinho his first defeat as Spurs manager. Son Heung-min is doubtful with a hamstring injury and Gareth Bale is not expected to join the side till October 17.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details

When is the Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Where is the Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be held?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The live streaming of the Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

