Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Live Streaming Premier League: United 0-0 Spurs in 1st half

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Live Streaming Premier League: Manchester United have a win and a loss, Tottenham Hotspur have two wins; that is the status of the two clubs ahead of this early season match if you only look at the Premier League table but the reality has a little more on offer. United manager Jose Mourinho has done the lead singing in a choir of negative noises from Old Trafford thus far into the season and a big match implosion just seems to be around the corner. At the same time, it has to be noted that Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino have an abysmal record at Old Trafford, recording four losses in their last four visits without scoring a single goal.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Live Streaming Premier League: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Jose Mourinho is an inspiration despite his current frustrations at Manchester United as he prepares his side for Monday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford. United have had a turbulent start to the new season, with Mourinho appearing to be at odds with the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and French World Cup winner Paul Pogba. Mourinho will be desperate to get United back on track after a 3-2 defeat to Brighton but the game is also important for Spurs as they look to improve on a generally poor away record against their biggest rivals under Pochettino.
29 mins: Lucas Moura drives into the box, one touch to get away from Matic and inside from the right, and he ends up clattering against Phil Jones and goes down in the box. Replays show that Jones may have barged into him but the referee doesn't give a penalty. VAR might have thought otherwise.
24 mins: Matic caught out in a dangerous position and loses the ball, Alli drives into the box and takes the shot but Smalling makes a brilliant anticipated tackle to stop the shot. Nothing much has happened between this and the big Lukaku miss/Rose howler.
15 mins: OH ROSE! The England full-back with the howler of the season and Lukaku follows up with the miss of the season. Rose inexplicably plays the ball into huge empty pocket between Lloris and the Spurs defence. Lukaku runs into it, takes the ball past the onrushing Lloris and ends up getting into an acute angle with a net that is as empty as most of Antarctica. He tries to shoot it from the right at the far post, the ball rolls wide.
10 mins: Lucas Mourra escapes a yellow card after high foot on Phil Jones who bravely moves in to head clear a loose ball. Before that, Spurs put in a cross aimed at Kane but Smalling manages to clear it, Kane complains about Smalling's challenge but referee is not interested.
6 mins: It's all about pressing here. United almost squeeze the ball out of the Tottenham back four before Alderweireld manages to clear the ball and moments later, Spurs almost do the same to United. No big chances at goal yet apart from that early Fred shot.
3 mins: Manchester United kick off the game, Valencia lunges the ball forward and Fred takes advantage from some early sloppiness from the Spurs defence, he flashes a shot just wide of the post.
They are out! Hugo Lloris and Antonio Valencia as the two teams walk out into the Old Trafford wall of sound. A lot of smiles in the tunnel, Jose Mourinho indulged in a few himself. Here we go.
Hugo Lloris is the Spurs captain, despite a drunk-driving case hanging over his head. Just over a month ago, he was captain of a World Cup winning team. Things do change quickly, don't they?
Matches against Tottenham at home have been a reason for a breathing space for Mourinho's United. Regardless of what is happening in the background, somehow, United always manage to breat Tottenham like it's no big deal. It has to be noted, though, that rarely has United found themselves in a more precarious position than they are in now under the Portuguese. Pochettino will know that if there ever was a chance to set his Old Trafford record straight, this is it.
Well, hello there! Let's get straight down to it. Jose Mourinho has made six changes to the side that lost to Brighton. Jones and Smalling repace Lindeloff and Bailly, Valencia replaces Young, Sanchez is on the bench while Martial is not even there.
For Spurs, Davinson Sanchez is out and Moussa Dembele moves in, Danny Rose replaces Ben Davies
Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Fred; Lingard, Pogba; Lukaku. Subs: Grant, Lindelof, Young, McTominay, Fellaini, Rashford, Sanchez.
Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Dembele; Lucas, Alli, Eriksen; Kane. Subs: Vorm, Davies, Aurier, Sanchez, Winks, Lamela, Llorente,