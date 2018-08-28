Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Live Streaming Premier League: United 0-0 Spurs in 1st half

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score

Well, hello there! Let's get straight down to it. Jose Mourinho has made six changes to the side that lost to Brighton. Jones and Smalling repace Lindeloff and Bailly, Valencia replaces Young, Sanchez is on the bench while Martial is not even there.

For Spurs, Davinson Sanchez is out and Moussa Dembele moves in, Danny Rose replaces Ben Davies

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Fred; Lingard, Pogba; Lukaku. Subs: Grant, Lindelof, Young, McTominay, Fellaini, Rashford, Sanchez.

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Dembele; Lucas, Alli, Eriksen; Kane. Subs: Vorm, Davies, Aurier, Sanchez, Winks, Lamela, Llorente,