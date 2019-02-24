Manchester United vs Liverpool Live streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs LIV match, Live streaming, Time in IST

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live streaming: Manchester United will face the arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Sunday. The side led by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will enter the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Chelsea. Liverpool, who are fighting for the title with Manchester City, will be eager to get all the 3 points to remain in the hunt for the big prize. United, on the other hand, are in a three-team war with Chelsea and Arsenal for the 4th position, and have everything to play for as well. A win against the Scousers, will also help attest to Ole’s credentials for the permanent managerial role at the club.

When is the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2019.

Where is Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time does thePremier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool will begin at 7:35 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool?

How do I watch online live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.