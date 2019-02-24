Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming, MUN vs LIV Live Score: No Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial for Manchester Unitedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/english-premier-league/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-football-live-streaming-epl-premier-league-live-score-5598792/
Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming, MUN vs LIV Live Score: No Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial for Manchester United
Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming: Catch Live football score and updates of English Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Liverpool.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming Score: The challenges continue for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led Manchester United and perhaps, this is the biggest one so far. At Old Trafford, the Red Devils will host the title-bound Liverpool in what promises to be a thrilling contest between the two teams. United will be entering the competition on the back of a morale-boosting win over Chelsea in an away game.
But that was FA Cup and this is Premier League, the pressure only increases from here on. United, who are currently bound in a three-team fight for the top-four position, have everything to play for in this contest. Catch Live football live score and updates of English Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Liverpool.
Live Blog
Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming Score: Watch MUN vs LIV LIVE FOOTBALL SCORE
Solskjaer against Liverpool
This 98/99 FA Cup fixture between the two teams might be one of Ole's personal favourites. For obvious reasons.
Reverse fixture
The last time the two teams played together, the Reds defeated the Red Devils comfortably with a 3-1 lead. Here take a look at what happened.
Why will United miss Anthony Martial
Because he can do this - (YES! WE ARE GONNA SHOW THAT GOAL)
Meanwhile...
There are sports happening everywhere. India are playing 1st T20I against Australia while Afghanistan are playing the 3rd and final T20I against Ireland. You can follow all the action right here on Indian Express.
- Manchester United won seven of their last nine home league games against Liverpool, losing 0-3 in March 2014 and drawing 1-1 in January 2017
- Liverpool won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are looking to do the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2013-14. They're already the side to do the Premier League double over the Red Devils more than any other in the competition (4)
- Only Manchester City and Chelsea (6 each) have won more Premier League away games against Manchester United than Liverpool (5)
Update on Matic's injury
Ole told MUTV that he will be out for 2 weeks after an injury sustained in training. How big will that be a loss for United - only time will tell. But there are certainly injury concersn going into Parc Des Princes next week to face PSG in the Champions League.
Scousers are here
A smiling Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool inside the Old Trafford. We are just 45 minutes away from the kickoff.
Former Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic gives his prediction on the match.
Table situation
In the EPL, Manchester City and Liverpool are tied at the top position with 65 points. But Liverpool are one game less than the Blues and it means that they can take a lead tonight if they beat United of even if it ended up in a draw.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Score
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on Manchester United vs Liverpool. This is what dreams football matches are made of - the situation right now is about the title race for Liverpool and for a Champions League spot for United. This is where loyalties shift. Chelsea and Arsenal fans will be hoping for a Liverpool win - while the noisy neighbours from Manchester City will be hoping for a United victory! Imagine! Who will come out on top?
Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming Score: Manchester United’s strong domestic form in recent weeks has ensured they are no longer ‘underdogs’ when they take on arch-rivals Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League clash, caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Liverpool handed United a 3-1 defeat in their last meeting at Anfield in December which led to former manager Jose Mourinho’s dismissal and Solskjaer’s appointment. Solskjaer has since turned United’s bleak season around with 11 wins in last 13 games in all competitions, losing just once to Paris St Germain in their Champions League last-16 tie.
Klopp on Ole
Klopp has some good things to say about his rival manager:
“I’m really happy for him. It’s not the best news for us but for all Manchester United fans its brilliant.
“They’ve brought in all the things Sir Alex Ferguson stood for with all the new things in football. That makes them a threat again. They are really back on track. Good for them.
“Now he’s in charge and there’s no doubt he will be the manager next year as well. That is clear. Can you imagine if they brought in a new manager? He deserves (the job) 100 percent.”
READ MORE:
The teams
Man Utd: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Ander Herrera, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Rashford. Subs: Bailly, Sanchez, Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Dalot, Romero.
Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs:
Keita, Sturridge, Lallana, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold.
Manchester United vs Liverpool stats
Ole on McTominay
Ole addresses McTominay's inclusion: "He's played in these games before and knows the importance of it, so I'm sure he'll slot in there and do very well."
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool Line-up: Predictable line-up. Salah, Firmino and Firmino up front. Shaqiri, Lallana on the bench.
TEAM NEWS
Manchester United Team News: Scott McTominay has been given a start. Nemanja Matic is not playing! Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford up front. Matic was injured in the training yesterday.
Prediction time!
The Manchester United boss has arrived!
OLE! OLE OLE OLE! OLE, OLEEEE!
The scene is set
The Old Trafford is ready for the action. But so are Liverpool. Who will take the win tonight?
