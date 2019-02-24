Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming, MUN vs LIV Live Score: No Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial for Manchester United

Manchester United vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming Score: The challenges continue for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led Manchester United and perhaps, this is the biggest one so far. At Old Trafford, the Red Devils will host the title-bound Liverpool in what promises to be a thrilling contest between the two teams. United will be entering the competition on the back of a morale-boosting win over Chelsea in an away game.

But that was FA Cup and this is Premier League, the pressure only increases from here on. United, who are currently bound in a three-team fight for the top-four position, have everything to play for in this contest. Catch Live football live score and updates of English Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Liverpool.