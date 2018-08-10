Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Score, English Premier League Live Streaming: Seasons kicks off at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Score: Jose Mourinho has numerous injury issues to deal with. (Source: Reuters)

Jose Mourinho, who will be without the likes of Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo on Friday, once again bemoaned the lack of preparation time for the start of the season, with many of his players having just returned to training after taking time off following the World Cup. "The target is Leicester match and the tactics to be changed in Championship Manager you can just press a button," he said. "In football you need time to work and players on the pitch to work and we didn't have until now. Leicester City will adopt a more possession-based game this season instead of their traditional counter-attacking style but will not find the transition easy when they visit Manchester United on Friday, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said. Leicester showed glimpses of the switch last season after Claude Puel took charge of the club in October but attempting to take the game to United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener will be a challenge, the 31-year-old Dane conceded. (Source: Reuters)