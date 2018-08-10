Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Score, English Premier League Live Streaming: Seasons kicks off at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Score Streaming: And so it begins! The clubs have had little time to get things in order after the World Cup and even lesser time to bring new signings up to speed with the style of play. So expect the World Cuppers and deadline day signings to sit out and watch from the stands as the English Premier League gets underway at Old Trafford with Manchester United hosting Leicester City. United have injury crisis to deal with and manager Jose Mourinho hasn’t been pleased with transfer activity. At the other end, Claude Puel will miss Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire following the World Cup also Riyad Mahrez who finally moved to Manchester City. Catch live scores and updates from Manchester United vs Leicester City.
Live Blog
Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Score, English Premier League Live Score and Updates:
Jose Mourinho, who will be without the likes of Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo on Friday, once again bemoaned the lack of preparation time for the start of the season, with many of his players having just returned to training after taking time off following the World Cup. "The target is Leicester match and the tactics to be changed in Championship Manager you can just press a button," he said. "In football you need time to work and players on the pitch to work and we didn't have until now. Leicester City will adopt a more possession-based game this season instead of their traditional counter-attacking style but will not find the transition easy when they visit Manchester United on Friday, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said. Leicester showed glimpses of the switch last season after Claude Puel took charge of the club in October but attempting to take the game to United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener will be a challenge, the 31-year-old Dane conceded. (Source: Reuters)
TEAMS:
Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Andreas Pereira, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Sanchez. Subs: Lukaku, Martial, Smalling, Grant, Young, Fellaini, McTominay.
Leicester City: Schmeichel, Amartey, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Adrien Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Maddison, Gray, Iheanacho. Subs: Evans, Vardy, Albrighton, Ward, Iborra, Fuchs, Ghezzal.
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League which gets underway at Old Trafford with Manchester United facing Leicester City. United are dealing with personnel issues with Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot, Marcos Rojo out injured. World Cuppers Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba joined in late and could only be on the bench. Marcus Rashford could lead the line alongside Alexis Sanchez. Expect Fred to make his Premier League debut. For Leicester, they will be without Vardy and maybe Maguire who was heavily linked with United, or wanted by Mourinho, but the Foxes ruled out the move.