Manchester City drop more points after 1-1 draw against West Ham

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their first goal with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. (REUTERS)

Manchester City are enduring its worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed substitute Phil Foden’s second-half strike, after bringing down Joao Cancelo’s cross on the turn, to rescue a point.

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonio’s overhead kick in the 18th minute.

With both sides on eight points after five games, West Ham is above City on goal difference.

