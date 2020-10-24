Premier League 2020 Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Premier League 2020 Live Score

Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League Live Score Streaming: Manchester United host Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Old Trafford on Saturday. After going into this month’s international break with a 6-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, they have emerged from it with a couple of victories that have kick-started their campaign. Last weekend’s 4-1 win at Newcastle United was followed by a 2-1 victory away to Paris St Germain in the Champions League. The Red Devils seek their first home league points of the season following defeats by Crystal Palce and Spurs in which they have leaked a combined nine goals, scoring only two.

Chelsea have had their own issues, notably in defence, although a 0-0 home draw with Sevilla on Tuesday hinted at a big improvement. The Blues have not won in the league at Old Trafford for seven years and Frank Lampard’s reign as manager began last season with a 4-0 hammering by United. They also lost 2-0 at home, although they did win the FA Cup semi-final between the two.

Chelsea are eighth in the standings with United 15th, having played a game less, and while the table is still shaking out after an unpredictable start to the season, both clubs need to start showing the consistency required to be title contenders.

Where and when is Man Utd vs Chelsea being played?

Man Utd vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does Man Utd vs Chelsea begin?

Man Utd vs Chelsea will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea live in India (TV channels)?

Man Utd vs Chelsea live telecast will be available live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD network.

How and where to watch online Man Utd vs Chelsea live streaming?

Man Utd vs Chelsea will be available online in India on Hotstar for premium users.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd