English Premier League 2019 Live Streaming, Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where to watch EPL clash

English Premier League 2019, Manchester United vs Chelsea Match Live Score Streaming Online: The new football season has kicked off and the first weekend sees a clash between English giants Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford. Frank Lampard will take charge of his first competitive game as the Blues manager while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big task in hand after the Red Devils won just one of their final nine games, finishing sixth in the league.

Manchester United are now without Romelu Lukaku but brought in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James. Meanwhile, Chelsea might see a number of young players grab chances this season after a FIFA transfer ban imposed on them for the summer. Here is how you can follow the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea:

When is Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea?

Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea is on Sunday, August 11.

Where is Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea?

Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea will take place at Old Trafford.

What time is Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea?

Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea will take place at 9pm IST.

Which channels will broadcast Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea?

Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea can be seen on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where can the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea be livestreamed?

Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea can be livestreamed on Hotstar. You can also follow the live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.