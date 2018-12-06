Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights: Red Devils held to 2-2 draw at home by Gunnershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/english-premier-league/manchester-united-vs-arsenal-live-score-mun-vs-ars-live-streaming-5480400/
Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights: Red Devils held to 2-2 draw at home by Gunners
Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights: Manchester United came back twice from behind to draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
Manchester United came back twice from behind to secure a 2-2 against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Sharing a point each United remain at the eighth while the eight-point gap continues to remain between the two sides in the English Premier League. This was the first meeting of the two sides where neither Sir Alex Ferguson nor Arsene Wenger is involved since August 23, 1986.
Twice Mourinho’s men came from behind. Martial and Lingard with the response. For Arsenal Shkodran Mustafi and Alexandre Lacazette found the net. At the end, it was a fair reflection of a relatively entertaining game. Manchester United remain without a win in last 4 league games.
Live Blog
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Highlights
Full Time!
Full Time! Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal! A fair reflection of a relatively entertaining game. Manchester United without a win in last 4 league games. Twice Mourinho's men came from behind. Martial and Lingard with the response. For Arsenal Shkodran Mustafi and Alexandre Lacazette found the net. United remain at eight, eight points of Champions league. Arsenal also at fifth.
The points are shared after an enthralling encounter at Old Trafford.
4 minutes of stoppage time! In the meantime, Arsenal found the net twice but on both occasions, the striker was deemed offside Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
87'
Fellaini seems out of control as he pulls Guendouzi back by the hair. A freekick is justifiably awarded to Arsenal. Time running out for a winner. Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
Jose Mourinho's theatrics
Jose Mourinho showing contrasting emotions- First he vents his frustration by kicking the railings. Next minute smiles and gives a handshake to a kid in the stands. Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
80'
Ten minutes remaining in this gripping contest. Mourinho is losing his cool with the referee's decision. Kick the walls beside him. Who will grab this? The crowd are urging United to attack. Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
Open flow
The game is incredibly open now. Two teams attacking each other, mid-field squared open. Paul Pogba is on for remaining 15 mins. Headlines awaiting someone? Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
69' GOAL! Lingard
UNITED HIT BACK! Long ball back to front & Lukaku's strength causing the problem and a poachers goal from Lingard Arsenal pegged back once more. Incredible character and response from Mourinho's men. Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
Arsenal with the lead. Rojo with the error and seized upon by Lacazette. Looked like an own goal in real time. Man Utd 1-2 Arsenal
Substitutions
Martial is off, Lukaku comes on. Change for Arsenal as well as Iwobi is replaced by Lacazette. Both no 9's on. But no more changes available for the Gunners. Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
59' Shot on Target
Rojo pulls one from 30 yards. It skids through but Leno tips it over the bar! That was close. Bad news for United as Martial is off holding his hamstring. Romelu Lukaku arrives. Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
55' Huge Cheers for Eric Bailly
Superb Defending! Bailly goes toe to toe with Aubameyang and sees him off. A round of applause from Old Trafford! Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
49'
Arsenal are slowly taking control. United’s defence under pressure, Alex Iwobi runs down the left side and puts one into the middle. However, Aubameyang can't reach it. Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
Second half resumes
Second half resumes! Mkhitaryan has come on and Ramsey is off. So two forced changes for Arsenal already. Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
Half time!
First 45 minutes comes to an end. A gripping contest so far. One goal apiece for Manchester United and Arsenal It has been a fiesty affair so far with 5 yellow cards. Stay tuned for the second half. Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
Yellow Cards!
It's getting a bit nervy at Old Trafford. Lingard sees yellow for a sneaky foul on Torreira. Mustafi booked for a sliding tackle on Rashford. Nematic also in the book for fouling Aubameyang. 5 yellow cards so far. Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
33' Substitution
Rob Holding is injured. He cannot take any further part and is stretchered off. Lichtsteiner is coming on. Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
31' GOAL!
GOAL! United have hit back. And it is birthday boy Anthony Martial who finds the net. Sloppy defending from Arsenal. A swift response by United. Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
GOAL! Mustafi's header (26') gives Arsenal the lead. An embarrassing mistake by David De Gea. How will United respond? They need to do something quickly. Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal
United controlling things
They win a corner on the left, taken by Rashford, but it hits the back of Matic and Arsenal eventually clear Dalot's deep cross back in. Well played Aaron Ramsey, composed in the penalty area.
Mourinho on why he dropped Pogba
Jose Mourinho has reportedly said that his decision to drop Pogba and Lukaku on the bench was a tactical one. "We're going to play with Lingard, Rashford & Martial.We believe that this combination of these three young, fast, creative players - even if they are not normally what you call the killer that has a chance, score a goal - we believe in their dynamic and appetite," Mourinho said.
5' Shoots!
Marcus Rashford onto his right, moves into the attacking front and lets it fly from 20 yards out. Leno is right behind it and harm done. A lot of zest in United's attack.
KICK OFF!
When these two teams meet stories emerge. What is the script tonight? Referee blows the whistle and thus begins another chapter. Arsenal begins proceedings. United’s start is an encouraging one.
Dressing rooms are ready
Manchester United remain unbeaten in 11 Premier League home matches against Arsenal since September 2006. But Arsenal did win at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup (2015).
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Manchester United vs Arsenal. This is the first meeting of the two sides where neither of the long-serving managers (Sir Alex Ferguson nor Arsene Wenger) is involved since August 23, 1986. Who will win tonight’s encounter? Stay tuned for live score and updates of Manchester United vs Arsenal.
SQUADS-
Manchester United - De Gea, Romero, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Dalot, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Pereira, Fred, Herrera, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial.
