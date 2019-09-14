Manchester United go fourth with victory; Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur score big to win

Manchester United moved up to fourth place in the Premier League after a Marcus Rashford penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Advertising

United, who were without injured French pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, were far from convincing but manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will be delighted they secured their second win of the campaign to move on to eight points.

After Andreas Pereira had forced Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel into action with a powerful free kick, United got ahead in the eighth minute.

Rashford, chasing down a loose ball in the area, went down under a challenge from Leicester’s Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu and referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot.

Advertising

United had missed their two previous penalties this season, including Rashford’s failure from the spot against Crystal Palace last month, but the England forward made no mistake this time.

Rashford went closest to adding to the score with a curling free kick which hit the bar seven minutes from the end.

Abraham hat-trick hands Chelsea win

Sept 14 (Reuters) – In-form Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored a superb hat-trick as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 in their Premier League clash on Saturday, spoiling the home side’s celebration of the 130th anniversary of their Molineux Stadium.

The game burst into life just past the half-hour mark when Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori’s dipping drive from outside the box wrong-footed Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio and flew into the net to give the visitors the lead.

Abraham struck his first goal three minutes later, making the most of the advantage granted by referee Graham Scott to take a touch and swivel before firing home, and he headed a second before halftime to send his side into the break 3-0 up.

The Chelsea academy product, who has spent spells on loan at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa, completed his hat-trick 11 minutes into the second half before limping off and being replaced by Michy Batshuayi in the 77th minute.

Wolves pulled a goal back in the 69th when Romain Saiss’s header went in off Abraham for an own goal and striker Patrick Cutrone bundled home another in the 85th, five minutes before Mason Mount fired home Chelsea’s fifth to complete the rout.

Chelsea, who host Liverpool next week, are up to sixth on eight points while Wolves, who visit Crystal Palace looking for their first win of the season, are 19th on three points.

Son shines as Spurs thrash Palace

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min scored his first goals of the campaign as they put their early season struggles behind them with the 4-0 thrashing of fellow London side Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace boasted the meanest defence in the top flight before the game, conceding twice in four matches, but strikes for Son and a goal apiece for Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela inside 45 minutes gave Spurs their first win since the opening day.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace side were behind after nine minutes, when Son ran on to a long ball from Toby Alderweireld before shifting it on to his left foot in the area and driving into the bottom corner, leaving goalkeeper Vicente Guaita motionless.

The South Korean then turned provider in the 21st minute, playing the ball to Aurier who was overlapping on the right into the box and struck a low cross, only for it to deflect into the net off Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt.

Aurier returned the favour barely two minutes later. A deep cross by the Ivorian found Son at the far post to volley in the third before Lamela got a fourth just before halftime by firing home Harry Kane’s cross from the edge of the six yard box.

Advertising

Spurs took their foot off the gas in the second half, presumably with one eye on their opening Champions League group game against Olympiakos Piraeus on Wednesday, while Palace barely registered any dangerous attacks.