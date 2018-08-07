Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Manchester United reject sensational Barcelona bid for Paul Pogba: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a deal in which Paul Pogba went to Barcelona for 50.3 million Euros plus two players going the other way - Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 7, 2018 3:10:28 pm
Paul Pogba was in imperious form during France’s successful 2018 World Cup campaign. (Source: File)
Manchester United have reportedly rejected a sensational bid for Paul Pogba from Barcelona. According to reports, the deal involved 50.3 million Euros plus two players going the other way – Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes. Pogba just returned to training from his post-World Cup break.

Pogba signed for United from Juventus for a then-world record amount. Since then, his performances have come under constant scrutiny with many citing Jose Mourinho’s decision to play him in a certain position is hindering his growth as a player. At the same time, Pogba has been a regular starter for United in this period. With the English transfer window closing on Thursday, finding a replacement for the Frenchman might be something that United would find difficult.

Pogba was in imperious form during France’s successful World Cup campaign. After the tournament, his agent Mino Raiola said that the midfielder is open to a move to Barcelona and went on to suggest that he will be pushing for one this transfer window. The claim has gained some traction on social media, with former Manchester United defender and pundit Rio Ferdinand reacting on Tuesday.

Manchester United’s Premier League season starts on Saturday with their opening match against Leicester City. Having finished second last season, United will be competing in the Champions League once again. The group stage matches this year will start on September 18.

