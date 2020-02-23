Manchester United beat Watford to stay in top-four hunt, Wolves outclass Norwich

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial celebrates scoring their second goal with Bruno Fernandes. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United’s Anthony Martial celebrates scoring their second goal with Bruno Fernandes. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United kept alive their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four after goals from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood secured a 3-0 home win over Watford on Sunday.

FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-0 Watford Fernandes nets his first for the club as Martial & Greenwood both find the net to cap off a fine performance#MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/tf7JrJ78Hi — Premier League (@premierleague) February 23, 2020

The result lifted United two places up to fifth on 41 points from 27 games, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea and one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. Struggling Watford stayed 19th on 24 points.

The home side looked disjointed in the opening 20 minutes but Fernandes converted a 42nd-minute penalty to register his first United goal before Watford had an effort ruled out for handball following a VAR check early in the second half.

United doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Martial picked up his own rebound after Ben Foster blocked his initial attempt, left Etienne Capoue dumbfounded with dazzling footwork and dinked the ball over the keeper.

Greenwood put the icing on the cake with another individual goal of the highest quality in the 75th minute, unleashing a piledriver into the top corner after he found space on the edge of the penalty area.

United fans unfurled a giant banner before the kickoff to honour their former goalkeeper Harry Gregg who died last Sunday at the age of 87. There was a minute’s silence for Gregg, a survivor of United’s 1958 Munich air crash which killed 23 people including eight of the team’s players.

Jota double for Wolves pushes Norwich deeper into trouble

Diogo Jota struck twice as Wolverhampton Wanderers pushed Norwich City deeper towards the drop with a 3-0 win over the Premier League’s bottom club at Molineux on Sunday.

FULL-TIME Wolves 3-0 Norwich Three goals, three points. Jota (2) and Jimenez both score to secure the win#WOLNOR pic.twitter.com/kJBAX8vKq4 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 23, 2020

The in-form Portuguese forward, who scored a hat-trick in Wolves’s 4-0 win over Espanyol in the Europa League on Thursday, put his side ahead, in the 19th minute, with a left-foot finish after good work from Matt Doherty.

Jota doubled Wolves’ advantage from close range after Norwich had failed to clear a corner.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul produced an outstanding save on the stroke of halftime to push a Ruben Neves free kick against the bar as Wolves looked to put the game beyond Daniel Farke’s side.

The third goal came early in the second half with Mexican Raul Jimenez slotting home after a Jota drive had flown out off the post.

Norwich remained bottom on 18 points, seven points behind 17th-placed Aston Villa. Wolves are eighth on 39 points.

