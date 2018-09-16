Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Manchester United set up 2-1 win over Watford

Manchester United took command via a scrappy 35th-minute effort from Romelu Lukaku and a superb left-foot volley from Chris Smalling three minutes later.

By: Reuters | Updated: September 16, 2018 1:18:09 am
Romelu Lukaku celebrates with teammates after scoring Manchester United’s first goal during their match against Watford at Vicarage Road stadium in Watford, England, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo)
Two goals in a devastating three-minute burst from Manchester United set up a 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road, ending the home side’s perfect start to the season.

United, who had Nemanja Matic sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time, had an early effort from Alexis Sanchez disallowed for offside but soon took command via a scrappy 35th-minute effort from Romelu Lukaku and a superb left-foot volley from Chris Smalling three minutes later.

Smalling took Marouane Fellaini’s knockdown on his chest, swivelled and fired a superb left-foot volley past a bemused Ben Foster, who then saved well from Paul Pogba as United threatened to overrun the home side.

A fierce shot from Andre Gray on 65 minutes, following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cut-back, ignited the second half but United held on.

