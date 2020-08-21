Manchester United’s Harry Maguire arrested in Greece: Reports

Maguire was signed by United from Leicester City for a record £80m fee for a defender. (AP/File Photo)

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has reportedly been arrested in Mykoons, Greece while on holiday. As per news reports, the defender got into altercation with the police outside a bar.

The club has issued a statement, stating that the player is co-operating with the authorities.

“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment,” the club statement read.

The 27-year-old is on an end-of-season break following United’s elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla on Sunday.

The defender took over the captaincy from Ashley Young in January this year, after the latter’s departure to Inter Milan. It has been only one year since Maguire was signed by United from Leicester City for a record £80m fee for a defender.

