Ed Woodward rubbishes claims that he told off Phil Jones

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward has rubbished claims that he told defender Phil Jones to stop talking during a Premier League match last month.

“Phil was talking about whether decisions were offside or not. There was a foul and I turned around to Rebecca Britain, our club secretary (and said): ‘Was that a yellow card on him? (Issa) Diop?'” Woodward said in an interview with United We Stand.

Phil Jones saying you’re getting sacked in the morning then getting told off #priceless 🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/i5wu1cnD9r — David Lovett (@dlovett32) September 22, 2019

A video clip showing Woodward purportedly telling Jones to ‘stop’ caused controversy during United’s 0-2 defeat to West Ham in September.

The exchange between Jones and Woodward, caught on fan videos during the match, caused some controversy, with social media lip readers trying to ascertain what Jones says to earn the ticking off.

The consensus was that Jones had said “Sacked in the morning,” referring to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, under whom he has fallen down the pecking order. Woodward seemingly turns back when he hears Jones and says, “We’re on camera, stop.”