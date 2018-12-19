Manchester United confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager

Manchester United on Wednesday confirmed former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager till the end of the 2018-19 season. He will be joined by another former player Mike Phelan as first-team coach, and Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, who will retain their previous roles.

Advertising

Solskjær will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager, Manchester United said in a statement.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” Solskjær told mufc.com.

Solskjaer, who is currently managing Norway’s FC Molde, became a frontrunner for the interim post a day after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club, bringing an end to his two-and-half years spell at Old Trafford. With the Norwegian league ending in November, Solskjaer is available till March before the new season resumes. The former striker had scored 126 goals in 366 appearances under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson between 1996 and 2007. In 2008 he became the club’s reserve-team manager, before taking the managerial role at FC Molde.

We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season. He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 19 December 2018

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg also reacted on his appointment, writing on Twitter: “Finally confirmed! Great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils.”

FINALLY CONFIRMED! Great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils, @olegs26_ole — Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) 19 December 2018

United are in sixth place in the Premier League after their worst start for 28 years.