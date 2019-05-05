Manchester United’s top-four hopes over after draw at Huddersfield, Chelsea stay in it

Manchester United’s hopes of a Premier League top-four finish were ended after they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday took them third, five points clear of sixth-placed United, who failed to take the race for Champions League qualification to the final day, as they trail Tottenham Hotspur in fourth by four points with just one game left.

Looking for a first win in five in all competitions, United made a fast start, and took the lead in the eighth minute through Scott McTominay.

Already-relegated Huddersfield, who had managed just nine goals from open play prior to Sunday’s match, grew into the contest and almost levelled through Karlan Grant, before Paul Pogba headed against the crossbar three minutes before the break.

Alexis Sanchez, making his first United start since March 2, was replaced early in the second half, before Isaac Mbenza’s first-ever Premier League goal got the hosts level on the hour mark following an error from Luke Shaw.

Pogba again hit the crossbar late on as United looked for a winner, but Huddersfield held on for just their fifth Premier League point from the last 72 available, with United having won just two of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

“It is probably the right place for us, the Europa League,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “We weren’t good enough in the end. We are all disappointed we are not in the Champions League.

“We have been inconsistent throughout the season, in games as well. Today was the same. It is a fair reflection that we will finish sixth.”

United got into their stride and soon took the lead through McTominay, who netted his second goal for the club through the legs of Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Pogba’s header against the bar could have put United further in front, but it was Huddersfield who came out for the second half with added impetus, going close through Grant in the 52nd minute.

Shaw’s awful error in trying to cut out a long clearance from Lossl presented Mbenza with the chance to get off the mark in England, which he duly took, firing through the legs of David de Gea.

Huddersfield fans, already well resigned to their fate, were in fine voice in paying tribute to chairman Dean Hoyle, who will step down after agreeing to sell the club.

“We knew it was going to be our last home game for the chairman,” Huddersfield captain Christopher Schindler said.

“Maybe it’s too dramatic to say we wanted to give him something back but obviously we wanted to give him something to be proud of. Hopefully he remembers this day.”

Chelsea boost top-four chances with 3-0 win over Watford

Quickfire headed goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz, both set up by Eden Hazard early in the second half, helped Chelsea to a 3-0 home victory against spirited Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Argentine marksman Gonzalo Higuain added a third with a cool finish in the 75th minute to move Chelsea closer to their target of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

The win moved Chelsea into third place on 71 points, a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth and five ahead of Arsenal, who play Brighton and Hove Albion later on Sunday.

After a frenzied first half during which Watford had the better chances with Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Jose Holebas all lively, Chelsea, booed off at the break, came out flying.

Loftus-Cheek found the net in the 48th minute after a Hazard short corner and one two with Pedro. Hazard lifted the ball to the far post and the tall midfielder nodded it home.

Moments later Brazilian defender Luiz headed Chelsea’s second, straight from a Hazard corner before Chelsea improved their goal difference with the third from Higuain via a Pedro assist.

Both teams have preoccupations away from the league, with Chelsea facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday and Watford meeting Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 18.

“The schedule is tough, but when you have fantastic players, more than just 11, we can rotate and have the same quality,” Luiz said. “We have that. It’s tough but it’s tough for everybody.

“We did well to get the three points but we have to still fight until the end.”

Players and their families ran a lap of honour after their last home league game of the season, with club captain Gary Cahill, leaving Chelsea after six and a half years, leading the players out.

The former England defender won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a League Cup, a Champions League and a Europa League trophy with the club, but fell out of favour with coach Maurizio Sarri this season.