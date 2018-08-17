Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury

Kevin de Bruyne will miss up to three months of action but will not need surgery after scans revealed the full extent of his knee injury.

By: Reuters | Published: August 17, 2018 7:21:04 pm
Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a lateral collateral ligament lesion. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss up to three months of action but will not need surgery after scans revealed the full extent of his knee injury, the Premier League club said on Friday. De Bruyne, who came on as a substitute in City’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their first league match of the season last weekend, suffered the injury in training this week.

“Manchester City can confirm Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a lateral collateral ligament lesion in his right knee,” the club said in a statement.

“No surgery is required and the midfielder is expected to be out for around three months.” De Bruyne scored eight goals and provided 16 assists as City won the league title with a record-breaking 100 points last season.

The 27-year-old Belgium international helped his country progress to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia. City take on Huddersfield Town in the league on Sunday.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 