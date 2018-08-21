Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo ruptures Achilles tendon, faces lengthy spell on sidelines

After City sold goalkeepers Joe Hart and Angus Gunn in the close season, Manchester City only has 21-year-old academy product Daniel Grimshaw as back-up to Brazilian international Ederson.

By: Reuters | Manchester | Published: August 21, 2018 9:20:09 am
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City reach League Cup semifinals. Claudio Bravo is Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s back-up to first choice keeper Ederson. . (REUTERS)
Related News

Manchester City’s Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Premier League champions said he ruptured his Achilles tendon in training on Monday.

Bravo is City manager Pep Guardiola’s back-up to first choice keeper Ederson.

“Claudio Bravo has today sustained an Achilles tendon injury in training,” City said on their twitter account.

“He underwent scans this afternoon which have confirmed a rupture in the tendon of his left foot and will fly out to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday,” they added.

After City sold goalkeepers Joe Hart and Angus Gunn in the close season, Guardiola only has 21-year-old academy product Daniel Grimshaw as back-up to Brazilian international Ederson.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 