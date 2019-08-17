Premier League, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Updates: MCI 0-0 TOT in First Half

English Premier League 2019, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Live Score Streaming Online: Defending champions Manchester City would aim to put up another remarkable show against Tottenham Hotspur when both the team clash in Saturday’s late kick-off fixture. Pep Guardiola’s side who are aiming for their third consecutive title started their campaign with a 5-0 goal rout against West Ham in their opening fixture.
Spurs, on the other hand, managed to secure a late win against a newly-promoted Aston Villa after English forward Harry Kane netted the ball twice in the dying moments of the match. However, Spurs will go into the game with a fresh mindset considering the fact that this might be their toughest away test of the season.
Kane yet to touch the ball in City's half
It's been 15 minutes and we are yet without a goal. However, City has been dominating the match right from the word go and Harry Kane is yet to touch the ball in City's half. MCI 0-0 TOT (15')
First Sterling, then De Bruyne as City continue their attack
City were close from taking an early lead here as Sterling had a great opportunity to knock the ball past Lloris. However, his shot is blocked and goes out for a corner. City take a quick corner and De Bruyne strikes from the edge of the box but the power behind the shot was missing as Lloris picks it up with ease. MCI 0-0 TOT (8')
City attack as usual
Manchester City are in their usual mode as they continue their relentless attack on the goal. Zinchenko plays a beautiful ball to Sterling down the left, but the English forward mistimes his run as the linesman raises his flag for offside. MCI 0-0 TOT (4')
KICK OFF!
It's a bright day in Manchester as Gundogan and Aguero stand in the middle of the pitch to get things underway.
Lineups
City have made four changes in their line-ups as Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Nicolas Otamendi come in for John Stones, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.
Spurs have made just one change as Christian Eriksen returns in place of Lucas Moura.
The Teams:
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling
Subs: Bravo, Gabriel Jesus, Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Joao Cancelo, Foden
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele, Lamela, Eriksen, Kane
Subs: Vertonghen, Dier, Lo Celso, Gazzaniga, Lucas Moura, Skipp, Davies
Referee: Michael Oliver
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the mouth-watering contest between defending champions Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. The match is being played at the Etihad Stadium and manager Pep Guardiola would seek for another remarkable show from his side. For Spurs, Harry Kane will be the key man as he will be supported by Lucas Moura in front. While City dismantled their opponent in their opening fixture, Spurs managed a nervy win against a newly-promoted Aston Villa. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!