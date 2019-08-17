Premier League, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Updates: MCI 0-0 TOT in First Half

English Premier League 2019, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Live Score Streaming Online: Defending champions Manchester City would aim to put up another remarkable show against Tottenham Hotspur when both the team clash in Saturday’s late kick-off fixture. Pep Guardiola’s side who are aiming for their third consecutive title started their campaign with a 5-0 goal rout against West Ham in their opening fixture.

Spurs, on the other hand, managed to secure a late win against a newly-promoted Aston Villa after English forward Harry Kane netted the ball twice in the dying moments of the match. However, Spurs will go into the game with a fresh mindset considering the fact that this might be their toughest away test of the season.