English Premier League 2019 Live Streaming, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: When and where to watch City vs Spurs

English Premier League 2019, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester City will seek revenge against Tottenham on Saturday as the English sides clash on Saturday in the Premier League 2019-20 season. Sterling scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend as City thrashed West Ham 5-0 to already move to the top of the table. Tottenham were also victorious against Aston Villa, but needed to come from behind and two goals in the final five minutes from Harry Kane to secure a 3-1 win over promoted Aston Villa.

When is Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur is on Saturday, August 17.

Where is Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Etihad Stadium.

What time is Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at 10pm IST.

Which channels will broadcast Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur can be seen on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where can the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur be livestreamed?

Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur can be livestreamed on Hotstar. You can also follow the live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.