Manchester City vs Tottenham Football Live score, Premier League Live Streaming: Manchester City host Tottenhamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/english-premier-league/manchester-city-vs-tottenham-football-live-score-premier-league-live-streaming-etihad-5685857/
Manchester City vs Tottenham Football Live score, Premier League Live Streaming: Manchester City host Tottenham
Manchester City vs Tottenham Football Live Streaming: Catch Live action, score and updates as Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspurs at Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Football Live Streaming, Premier League Live Score: Manchester City will look to take their revenge on Tottenham Hotspurs when the host the Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Blues were handed a dramatic exit from the Champions League just earlier this week by Spurs, which saw VAR playing a major role. City would be eager to climb to the top of the Premier League by picking a win over Tottenham.
Spurs, on the other hand, would look to take a massive lead in the top-five battle with a win over the defending champions and to get another major boost before the Champions League semifinal. Catch Live score and updates of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs.
Live Blog
Manchester City vs Tottenham Football Live Streaming, Premier League Live Score
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs Football Live streaming
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs. This rivalry has grown in the past week after one of the biggest upsets in Champions League. The pressure will be on City to take their revenge, as they will be fueled by the dramatic exit from the Champions League.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Football Live Streaming, Premier League Live Score:
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his players will not forget their painful Champions League loss to Tottenham Hotspur but expects them to show the same intensity when they face the north London club again in the Premier League on Saturday. City's quadruple bid ended when they went out of Europe on the away goals rule on Wednesday, despite winning 4-3 win at the Etihad Stadium, after the two-legged quarter-final tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.
Guardiola's side thought a late goal from Raheem Sterling had earned them a place in the semi-finals but the effort was ruled out after a video assistant referee (VAR) review confirmed that Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up.
Manchester City team line-up
Here is Manchester City team line-up:
Tottenham team line-up
Here is the team line-up:
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs Football Live streaming
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs. This rivalry has grown in the past week after one of the biggest upsets in Champions League. The pressure will be on City to take their revenge, as they will be fueled by the dramatic exit from the Champions League.