Manchester City vs Tottenham Football Live score, Premier League Live Streaming: Manchester City host Tottenham

Manchester City vs Tottenham Football Live Streaming, Premier League Live Score: Manchester City will look to take their revenge on Tottenham Hotspurs when the host the Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Blues were handed a dramatic exit from the Champions League just earlier this week by Spurs, which saw VAR playing a major role. City would be eager to climb to the top of the Premier League by picking a win over Tottenham.

Spurs, on the other hand, would look to take a massive lead in the top-five battle with a win over the defending champions and to get another major boost before the Champions League semifinal. Catch Live score and updates of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs.