Manchester City vs Liverpool Live streaming: When and where to watch MCI vs LIV match, Live streaming, Time in IST

Pep Guardiola would be wishing that this match had come a month earlier for that was the time when Manchester City were looking just as invincible as Liverpool are at the moment. Three back to back defeats have exposed the frailties in the squad but there really is no better time to bounce back from this rut than now. City are hosting this game, after all, and the Etihad has been breached this season only once.

Advertising

The fact that the team that managed this coup was Crystal Palace should bring a few sniggers and groans, depending on your allegance. For Liverpool, this could pretty much be seen as the ultimate test of their title credentials. These two sides had played out a surprisingly goalless draw the last time they had met. Chances of that happening again is pretty low.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played on Thursday in England. As per Indian time, it will be played early on Friday, January 4, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Manchester City vs Liverpool in the English Premier League?

Advertising

The kickoff for Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League is at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is Manchester City vs Liverpool being played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool?

Manchester City vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool online?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.