Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Man City 0-0 Liv, first half
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns in a mouth-watering clash at The Etihad stadium.
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns in a mouth-watering clash at The Etihad stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the clash seven points clear of the holders. So for Pep Guardiola and his side, the aim will be to win and cut Liverpool’s lead down to four points. However, if the Reds win, then the gap increases to 10.
As far as team news is concerned- Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City. James Milner is in contention to return for Liverpool. So who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch live score and action of Manchester City vs Liverpool.
Live Blog
Premier League, Manchester City vs Liverpool: Catch Live Score, Updates
20 mins
Mane hits the post! Utter chaos in the box as Alexander-Arnold beats Sane to begin the counter-attack. Salah glides past opposition players and then passes it to Mane who shoots low to the corner but it hits the post!
Cagey Start
Both teams seem to be wary of each other, Liverpool are going in 4-3-3 in attack. But that changes when they are trudging back to defend. Still no shot on target
City on the attack
Man City have begun the game on the front foot. Plenty of challenges in the midfield. Every Liverpool touch is being booed. This is an exciting contest.
KICK OFF!
It is the biggest match of the season so far - champions Manchester City vs. league leaders, Liverpool! Peep Peep!The referee blows the whistle and we are underway
Pep Guardiola speaks:
“We will try to attack and defend well. It is not just enough to attack or just to defend. We know each other well. I think the plan is good. In the box it makes the difference. The boxes make the difference. When you are precise the rest is easy.”
Jurgen Klopp speaks:
"To get a result we have to run as much as we can, play as well as we can, close the gaps as much as we can and try to create situations – try to create chaos with the runs"
Subs: Muric, Walker, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to the highly anticipated contest between Premier League title holders- Manchester City vs league leaders- Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side head into the clash seven points clear of the Pep and his boys. Who will win tonight's encounter? Stay tuned for live score and updates.
Manchester City Provisional squad: Ederson, Muric, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Kompany, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Foden, D Silva, B Silva, Sane, Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Diaz, Aguero, Jesus.
Liverpool XI
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Fabinho, Keita, Shaqiri, Lallana, Sturridge.
Manchester City XI
Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Kompany (C), Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
