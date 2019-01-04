Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Man City 0-0 Liv, first half

Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns in a mouth-watering clash at The Etihad stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the clash seven points clear of the holders. So for Pep Guardiola and his side, the aim will be to win and cut Liverpool’s lead down to four points. However, if the Reds win, then the gap increases to 10.

As far as team news is concerned- Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City. James Milner is in contention to return for Liverpool. So who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch live score and action of Manchester City vs Liverpool.