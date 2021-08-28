Manchester City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020 Live Football Score Streaming Online: Manchester City returns to Premier League action with a home match against Arsenal, having failed to add a striker to its squad heading into the final days of the transfer window.

City’s top target, Harry Kane, said Wednesday he would be staying at Tottenham for now, while City pulled out of the running Friday to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before his return to Manchester United was announced.

It means Ferran Torres, a winger who has been converted to a striker for the opening two games of the season, could start again up front. City lost to Tottenham 1-0 and then beat Norwich 5-0. Arsenal has lost both of its games 2-0, to Brentford and Chelsea.

In another high-profile matchup, Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Anfield and both are looking for a third straight win. Brighton and West Ham, two other teams with a maximum six points, have home games against Everton and Crystal Palace, respectively.

