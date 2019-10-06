Manchester City suffer shock defeat to Wolves; Chelsea, Arsenal rise into top 5

Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that left them eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Advertising

Two second-half goals from Wolves forward Adama Traore condemned the champions to their first home league defeat since they lost to Crystal Palace on Dec. 22.

It was City’s second defeat in their last four league games following the 3-2 loss at Norwich City last month and it will increase Liverpool’s belief that they can win their first league title in 30 years.

City looked shaky at the back throughout the game with Wolves having three good chances to open the scoring in the first half after waltzing through the makeshift central defensive pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho.

Advertising

Yet Pep Guardiola’s side also lacked their usual sharpness in attack and the nearest they came to scoring was a 67th-minute free kick from David Silva, which struck the bar.

The decisive blow came when Raul Jimenez broke from deep in his own half, skipped past Otamendi and found Traore who kept his cool to beat Ederson. Traore then added the second, deep in stoppage time, after another counter-attack through the exposed City defence.

Abraham on target again as Chelsea beat Southampton 4-1

Chelsea closed in on the Premier League’s top four and their in-form striker Tammy Abraham scored his eighth league goal of the season after an excellent first-half performance helped them to a 4-1 win at struggling Southampton on Sunday.

The result lifted Chelsea into fifth place on 14 points from eight games, behind fourth-placed Leicester on goal difference, while Southampton stayed 16th on seven points, one point above the relegation zone.

Abraham fired Chelsea ahead in the 17th minute as he latched on to a clever pass from Callum Hudson-Odoi and looped his shot over advancing keeper Angus Gunn, with the ball crossing the line before Maya Yoshida’s desperate clearance.

Mason Mount blasted the ball past Gunn in the 24th after taking a fine Willian pass in his stride before Danny Ings pulled one back for the Saints, poking the ball in from close range after Yann Valery’s darting run.

More slack defending from the home side allowed Chelsea to restore their two-goal advantage shortly before halftime, when N’Golo Kante’s fierce shot from outside the penalty area took a deflection off Pierre Hojbjerg.

The pace dropped in the second half as Chelsea packed their midfield before late substitute Michy Batshuayi, who came on for Abraham, put the icing on the cake for the visitors with a clinical 89th-minute finish.

Arsenal rise to third

Arsenal won 1-0 against Bournemouth in the third concurrent EPL fixture on Sunday to rise third in the points table, only behind Liverpool and Manchester City. Arsenal’s win takes them within one point of 2nd placed City.

David Luiz was the goalscorer for the Gunners. This was his first goal for the club since joining at the start of this season. Arsenal survived some nervous moments of pressure from Bournemouth to hold on to a win by a solitary goal.