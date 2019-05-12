Toggle Menu
‘Here we go again’ Football world congratulates Manchester City on retaining Premier League titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/english-premier-league/manchester-city-premier-league-title-reactions-5724129/

‘Here we go again’ Football world congratulates Manchester City on retaining Premier League title

Manchester City became the first team in ten years to retain the Premier League title as they beat Brighton 4-1 in their last match of the season. Reactions poured from across the football world as Pep Guardiola's side picked up their fourth title.

Manchester City won the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Brighton on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Liverpool scored, then doubled their lead against Wolves. Manchester City conceded. It looked like it was heading towards another crazy football weekend when Sergio Aguero levelled the final day Premier League match between City and Brighton. Before we knew it, it was 4-1 and Pep Guardiola’s side became the first team to retain the English title in ten years.

While Pep Guardiola became the third manager with Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to retain Premier League title, another English match saw City rivals Manchester United ended their mediocre season with another loss, this time 0-2 at home to Cardiff City.

Congratulations poured on social media from the football fraternity as Manchester City picked up their fourth Premier League title since 2012. Here are some of the top reactions:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 English Premier League: Manchester City crowned champions, Liverpool agonisingly miss out
2 Premier League final day Highlights: Manchester City are 2018-19 Champions
3 English Premier League Final Day Live Streaming: When and where is Liverpool vs Wolves and Brighton vs Man City?