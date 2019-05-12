‘Here we go again’ Football world congratulates Manchester City on retaining Premier League title

Liverpool scored, then doubled their lead against Wolves. Manchester City conceded. It looked like it was heading towards another crazy football weekend when Sergio Aguero levelled the final day Premier League match between City and Brighton. Before we knew it, it was 4-1 and Pep Guardiola’s side became the first team to retain the English title in ten years.

While Pep Guardiola became the third manager with Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to retain Premier League title, another English match saw City rivals Manchester United ended their mediocre season with another loss, this time 0-2 at home to Cardiff City.

Congratulations poured on social media from the football fraternity as Manchester City picked up their fourth Premier League title since 2012. Here are some of the top reactions:

Congratulations to @ManCity on back to back titles… the @premierleague league table never lies, deserved winners! @LFC made it a great fight for the last day but just came up short! #EPL #MCFC #LFC 🏆⚽️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 12 May 2019

YESSSSSSSSSSSSS WE ARE THE F****NNNNNN CHAMPIONSSSSSSS !!!!!! ?????? Proud to be a small part of this giant team. Incredible achievement, congrats to all the lads. #SHARKTEAM ???? — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) 12 May 2019

Congratulations to @ManCity on being the first club to retain the Premier League title for 10 years. A simply magnificent season. Congratulations too to @LFC. To finish 2nd on 97 points with only one defeat is extraordinary. A simply magnificent season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 12 May 2019

and people still asking who is the best😂 https://t.co/Ytw9G7tCBZ — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) 12 May 2019

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWinners! 14 wins in a row to wrap up and incredible season! 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/ONrqLSGrOe — Manchester City (@ManCity) 12 May 2019