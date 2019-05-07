Man City players tweet praise, Vincent Kompany tears up after stunner ensures victory

It took a stunning long-range strike from long-standing captain Vincent Kompany to take Manchester City to victory against Leicester City. The 1-0 win over Brendan Rodgers’ side now means City can secure the Premier League title with a victory at Brighton on Sunday.

This was Kompany’s first goal of the season as his previous one came against local rivals Manchester United at the same venue, which City had lost 3-2. It was also the first time that Kompany has scored a goal for City from outside the box and there could not have been a better moment for such unlikely inspiration.

The defending champions, are currently on a 13-match winning streak in the Premier League and are placed at the top of the table with 95 points, one point ahead of Liverpool and also have a plus-four goal difference over Juergen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, know that their only chance of winning the title is if City lose their final league fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion in an away fixture on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool on Tuesday night will host La Liga champions Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League in the absence of Mohammad Salah and Roberto Firmino, who are also doubtful for the clash against Wolves on Sunday.

It was evident how much Kompany’s goal mattered to the team from the tweets of his teammates after the game. While Raheem Sterling was full of praise calling the Belgian ‘Captain Incredible’, even Bernardo Silva said it was an incredible goal.

We won’t forget this moment for a long, long time… ?? #mancity pic.twitter.com/YaOGqBzAtO — Manchester City (@ManCity) 6 May 2019

My face screaming “NOOOO VINNY WHY U DO THIS” so hard ?????? what a hit boi !!! Captain Incredible ?? @VincentKompany pic.twitter.com/Ba6WKyPdg3 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) 6 May 2019

C’mon City !! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/x4r9OdY9iz — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) 6 May 2019

WHAT A STRIKE ???? pic.twitter.com/6GtkLaeXO4 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) 6 May 2019

We will see you again “citizens”! One step more. Only one. C’mon @ManCity !?? #AL14 You’re welcome for the assist, captain @VincentKompany ?? pic.twitter.com/ui0IjZpega — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) 6 May 2019

What a goal @VincentKompany ?? Big fight, great result ????? Biggest thank you to our fans for supporting us throughout the whole season ???? #LS19 #inSané @ManCity pic.twitter.com/7U6b8AmwIa — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) 6 May 2019

After the match, footage showed Kompany teared up as he walked around the ground greeting teammates and Leicester players.

The 33-year-old defender was also joined by his family on the pitch.

Speaking after the match, Kompany said he just had a go despite others telling him not to take the shot.

“Today was a little bit of frustration, everyone was saying ‘don’t shoot, don’t shoot’ and I could really hear it; I thought hold on a second, I’ve not come this far in my career for young players to tell me if I can take a shot, and I just had a go!” he told Sky Sports.

The Belgian last hit the target from outside the area back in 2007 but Kompany insisted: “I’ve scored goals like that in training!

“It’s 15 years I’ve been in top-level football, midfielders telling me ‘don’t shoot, play the ball wide’ and every time they miss, for 15 years I’ve been saying ‘I promise you, one day I’m going to have a shot from outside the box and I’m going to score a goal and you’re going to be really happy with that one’.”

City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he too was among those who didn’t want Kompany to let fly from distance.

“Don’t shoot! Pass the ball, pass the ball!,” said Guardiola when asked about his thoughts as Kompany took aim.