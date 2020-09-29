Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp hits back at Roy Keane for ‘sloppy’ criticism against Arsenal

Klopp bristles at Keane after Liverpool's win against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hit back at television pundit and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane on Monday after the Irishman described the Premier League champions’ defending in a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday as “sloppy”.

Liverpool have won all three of their league games so far this season, beating visiting Leeds United 4-3 and winning 2-0 at Chelsea, but while praising Klopp’s side Keane said they had shown the ability to win while not being perfect in defending.

🗣 “Did Mr Keane say we had a sloppy performance tonight?” Jurgen Klopp argues with Roy Keane after overhearing his comments in the studio pic.twitter.com/ehJM8rsRnw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2020

“Strangely enough if you look at Liverpool, they have been sloppy against Leeds, OK done well against Chelsea, sloppy again tonight, but they have got nine points, maximum points, so they will know they need to improve,” noted Keane.

“It looks like they are capable of winning football matches without being at their best and that is a sign of a good team.”

Dave 🗣 “Sensitive these managers aren’t they?” Roy 🗣 “Very sensitive, Jesus. Imagine if he lost” Roy Keane after Jurgen Klopp bites back at him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ITY48Yg8pY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2020

But Klopp pounced on Keane’s comments.

“Did I hear it right, that Mr Keane said it was a sloppy performance tonight?” asked the German coach as he began a post-match interview with Sky Sports. “I could hear you already, did he say that?”

After Keane attempted to explain his remarks, Klopp continued.

“I just wanted to hear it. I’m not sure I heard it right, maybe he was speaking about another game… it cannot be this game, sorry!

“That is an incredible description of this game, that was absolutely exceptional. Nothing was sloppy, absolutely nothing,” said Klopp, to the delight of Liverpool fans on social media, who relished the strong riposte to an old rival.

“Alisson had to make one save, they had two balls in behind, you cannot avoid that. You need a goalie in these situations. Apart from that, the football we played was absolutely exceptional tonight,” added Klopp.

“About this game tonight, there is nothing bad to say. It was the opposite of sloppy.”

“I have to say that now Klopp has had a go at me” 😂 Roy Keane won’t let it go… but he predicts Liverpool to retain their Premier League title this season pic.twitter.com/13iHgnDRfz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

Arsenal had taken the lead through Alexandre Lacazette after a poor miscontrol from Andy Robertson in his own area and the French striker could have equalised in the second half when he was one-on-one against Alisson.Keane, known as a tough tackling player and tough talking pundit, appeared a little amused by Klopp’s reaction.

“Very sensitive, Jesus. Imagine if he’d lost?” he said.

