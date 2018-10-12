Liverpool’s Joe Gomez among the best in league, says Trent Alexander Arnold

Joe Gomez is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, according to teammate and fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Reuters)

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, according to teammate and fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool side, who are unbeaten in the league this season, won numerous plaudits for their attacking prowess in the last campaign, but were also the most porous team who finished in the top four.

This season, however, Liverpool have conceded three goals, the joint fewest along with leaders Manchester City. Alexander-Arnold put that down to the team’s defensive organisation, helped by the form of fellow Englishman Gomez.

“He’s (Gomez) showing this season he is a top player. At a young age, he’s one of the best in his position in the league. That takes some doing, so that’s credit to him especially with the setbacks he has had,” the 20-year-old told the club’s website.

“He has an immense hunger and drive to keep succeeding, going forward and getting better. You see that every day in training with the way he applies himself. “The relationship he has forged with Virgil (van Dijk) has really helped him. He probably looks up to Virgil as a bit of a role model. It’s like he’s a mini-Virgil at times!”

Liverpool, City and Chelsea remain unbeaten in the league and locked on 20 points at the top of the table. Last year’s champions City are top on goal difference. Liverpool, however, showed their determination to wrest the title away from Pep Guardiola’s entertainers with heavy investment in the transfer market in the close season.

The few goals they have conceded indicates that the most significant signing so far has been Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from AS Roma.

“We don’t want to concede too many chances and we haven’t so far this season, but when the keeper has been called upon, Alisson has made some world-class saves and shown he is a world-class keeper,” Alexander-Arnold said. Liverpool return to league action on Oct. 20 away to Huddersfield Town.

