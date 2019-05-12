English Premier League Final Day Live Streaming: When and where is Liverpool vs Wolves and Brighton vs Man City?

English Premier League 2018-19 Football Final Day Live Score Streaming: Having absorbed everything Liverpool could throw at them in a titanic title battle, Manchester City will look to retain their crown with victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. It is possible they could get by with a draw, or even an unlikely defeat, as they will start the final round of a monumental title battle one point ahead but Pep Guardiola’s side know better than to expect gifts from Merseysiders.

In all likelihood, City will rack up a 14th successive Premier League win and Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it nine in a row. If that happens, City will take the honours with 98 points to Liverpool’s 97. To put that into perspective, those totals would be the second and third highest in the history of the Premier League behind only City’s record-breaking 100-point haul last season when Guardiola delivered his first title.

The Premier League matches between Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City will be played on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at The Anfield. While, the match between Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City will be played at the Falmer Stadium (Amex Community Stadium).

The Premier League matches between Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

The Premier League matches between Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City will broadcast on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

The live streaming of the Premier League matches between Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on IndianExpress.com.