Liverpool vs Manchester United Highlights: Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1, go top of the table
Liverpool vs Manchester United Highlights: Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice in a match in which the gulf between the two sides as evident as ever.
Liverpool vs Manchester United Highlights: Manchester United were outclassed in almost all parts of the field by Liverpool on Sunday. The solitary goal they scored came thanks to an error from goalkeeper Allison. Liverpool kept more possession and ran the United defence ragged for most of the match before Xherdan Shaqiri came on and score twice to pull the rug from under United’s feet.
Jurgen Klopp had never beaten Manchester United before this and this win takes his team to the top of the table. They are one point above second-placed Manchester City and a whopping 19 above United.
FULL TIME! Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United
Salah had taken a shot from distance that flew over the bar. That was Liverpool's 36th shot of the night, United had managed six. They go top of the table now, leading Manchester City by 1 point and Manchester United by.... 19.
91 mins
Sharp move from Martial who then plays to Mata, he takes the shot but it is deflected away off... Fellaini. An all-United move.
90 mins
Three minutes added on. Sir Bobby Charlton in the stands with Bob Woodward. Wonder if Woodward is telling him, "C'mon Bobby, you have seen United getting relegated, surely this is not as bad as that."
87 mins
Liverpool passing the ball around nonchalantly. United have been miles below Liverpool in almost every way in this match. The goal they got was a freak accident and have never held on to the ball properly enough to truly worry Liverpool throughout this match. Klopp is on his way to his first win against United as Liverpool manager.
84 mins
Mourinho brings on Mata, no Pogba yet. If Mourinho is trying to make a point in this manner, he is a very brave man indeed. And not in a nice way. His favourite player, Fellaini, recently took an attempt at goal that was so precise that it squarely landed on the head of a steward sitting by the corner flag. Shot at goal. Corner flag.
GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 United (Shaqiri 80 mins)
Another shot, another deflection, another goal. Swiss nightmare for United! Shaqiri tries makes his way into the final third and then plays it to Firmino. The Brazilian tries to pass it to Salah but it arrives nicely for Shaqiri, it takes a deflection off another defender and goes in.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Manchester united (Shaqiri 73 mins)
That must be his first touch! Mane's deflected shot is saved by De Gea but the ball rolls to the right where Shaqiri is arriving. He drills it goalward, it takes a deflection off Young and loops above De Gea.
71 mins
Lukaku takes possession at the edge of the halfway circle, passes it to Lingard who goes out wide to the right. He puts in the cross looking for the Belgian but that flies over his head.
70 mins
Liverpool bring on Shaqiri for Keita. United leaving acres of space between the lines and Shaqiri loves exploring them. Klopp stepping up now.
63 mins
A rare forray into the Liverpool box as Young crosses in from the left, Fellaini is there and he goes for the diving header, Robertson reads it beautifuly and clears it. Corner United.
60 minutes
Salah's free kick from the right aimed at the far post where Lovren is lurking, he heads the ball onto the side netting.
55 mins
Robertson gets past Darmian, tries to play it square to Keita but Herrera is there to intercept. After that, United do what they have been doing all match, they gave the ball away. Clyne takes a shot from far out and it is deflected out for a corner that comes to nothing.
51 mins
Firmino dribbles past FOUR (yes, FOUR) United players on the left and takes a shot at the far post, De Gea makes an astonishing one-handed save.
46 mins
Sadio Mane is allowed to run the length of the pitch all the way to the United box where the ball is passed around a bit before Clyne's attempted cross is blocked away.
HALF TIME! Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United
Liverpool dominant but one mistake from Allison is the reason why they are not in front. He has been immense in this match, just as he has been throughout the season but such is the life of a goalkeeper, only his mistake is reflected on the scoreboard.
44 mins
Fabinho with a shot from distance and it is deflected out by a United defender. The resulting corner is cleared acrobatically by Rashford.
38 mins
Lukaku and Keita both come off worse after a 50-50. It seems the referee will penalise Lukaku and a yellow card too for him. Peter Drury had said in the commentary box that Martin Atkinson is not afraid of anything now while officiating these matches. "He has sent off Scholes and Gerrard."
GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United (Lingard 33 mins)
Allison tries to catch a cross, its a routine take but he spills it! Just to make matters worse, it falls ever so kindly for Lingard and the ball hits the back of the net. By hook or by crook, United always get an equaliser. They had absolutely no right to a goal there. A gift for Manchester, with no love from Merseyside.
30 mins
Herrera with a through ball for Lukaku who is pushed to the left, he plays the ball square but there is only a Liverpool defender there and it is cleared.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United (Mane 24 mins)
Fabinho with a chipped ball from the left, it was a precise one but the United defence have been caught napping. Mane through the middle, chests it down and puts it past De Gea.
20 mins
Well guess what. A lull in the game after an unbelievably frantic first 15 minutes that mostly involved Liverpool slamming against a United wall. United truly have been a wall; nothing goes through and the ball bounces right back to Liverpool every time they have it. But Mourinho likes intensity when it is off the ball so it is all going to plan at the moment. To what use, only he knows (hopefully)
13 mins
Liverpool hounding United but the latter have themselves to blame for that. Herrera gives the ball away cheaply, it comes to Fabinho who tries from distance. The ball is surely reaching Goodison Park by now.
10 mins
Liverpool have come close twice. Fabinho with an effort from distance that is tipped out by De Gea. From the resulting corner, that came in from the right, the ball is headed towards the far post where United is saved because of Ashley Young standing there.
7 mins
Salah plays in Sadio Mane on the right, the Senegalese plays it square to.....no one. United clear. Liverpool slowly taking control of the match now, although United with their early possession have hardly threatened the opposition.
5 mins
United win a free kick, Rashford whips it low towards Lukaku but he is standing halfway between the defence line and goal. Needless to say, offside. Great tempo to the game so far.
KICK OFF!
United, in purple, attacking from left to right, get this eternally big match started.
Mourinho vs Klopp
Only twice has Mourinho beaten a Jurgen Klopp-led team. On leaving out Pogba, he said, “I make many decisions. I think the team with Herrera, Matic, Lingard, lost some qualities but became more intense without the ball and that’s what we need to play against such a fast team like Liverpool.”
There is a late change for United
Smalling has been replaced by Eric Bailly. Smalling was already a doubt and it seems the United think tank does not think he can play here. So the revised Manchester United back line is made of Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof and Darmian.
It doesn't matter how far apart these teams are on the league table, the anticipation before every match remains at a constant high. And we have a subplot; Paul Pogba is back on the bench for United. For Liverpool James Milner misses out so it is a first league appearance of the season for Nathaniel Clyne.
Liverpool vs Manchester United Live score, Premier League football Live streaming: Teams
Hello and Welcome!
It doesn't matter how far apart these teams are on the league table, the anticipation before every match remains at a constant high. And we have a subplot; Paul Pogba is back on the bench for United. For Liverpool James Milner misses out so it is a first league appearance of the season for Nathaniel Clyne.