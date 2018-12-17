Liverpool vs Manchester United Highlights: Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1, go top of the table

Liverpool vs Manchester United Highlights: Manchester United were outclassed in almost all parts of the field by Liverpool on Sunday. The solitary goal they scored came thanks to an error from goalkeeper Allison. Liverpool kept more possession and ran the United defence ragged for most of the match before Xherdan Shaqiri came on and score twice to pull the rug from under United’s feet.

Jurgen Klopp had never beaten Manchester United before this and this win takes his team to the top of the table. They are one point above second-placed Manchester City and a whopping 19 above United.