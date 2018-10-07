Liverpool vs Manchester City live football streaming, Premier League live score: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City, first half

Liverpool vs Manchester City live football streaming, Premier League live score: Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City lock horns against each other at Anfield on Sunday. In the last season both the teams met each other twice and scored 12 goals between themselves. In 2018, both the teams are unbeaten in seven league games so far and have all to play for. While Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has contributed to five goals in three games against City in all competitions this year, City striker Sergio Aguero has never scored for City in seven games at Anfield. Who will emerge victorious in the clash? Catch Live score and updates of Liverpool vs Manchester City.
Live Blog
Liverpool vs Manchester City live football streaming, Premier League Live score: Catch Live score and updates of Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool Squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Milner, Lallana, Fabinho, Shaqiri, Sturridge.
Manchester City Squad: Ederson, Muric, Grimshaw, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Kompany, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Foden, Diaz, B Silva, D Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero, Jesus
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Liverpool have an excellent start to the game so far. They win a corner, but Milner sends it looping into Ederson’s gloves. The goalkeeper kicks long, but straight into touch.
Chance! Salah breaks from the right and goes past Stones but shoots its wide of the near post. Quite a frenetic start. It remains to be seen if both the sides can continue with the pace.
The referee blows the whistle. And we are away! Liverpool in their traditional reds and Manchester City in their dark away colours. Liverpool on the attack from the start. But City respond with a very good counter attack.
Last season: Liverpool 4 Man City 3, Man City 5 Liverpool 0
Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W D; Man City D W W W W
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, B Silva, D Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Sane, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden.
Yet another chapter in the never-ending rivalry between Liverpool vs Manchester City. Both the managers have announced their starting line-ups-
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero. It remains to be seen how the Blues will approach this game once the game starts, but on paper it looks like a 4-3-3.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Firmino