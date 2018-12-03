Liverpool grab bizarre late winner in Merseyside derby

Toggle Menu
Divock Origi scored a bizarre winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in dramatic fashion.

Divock Origi, who came on as a substitute for Mohamed Salah, hadn’t scored for Liverpool since May 2017, having spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg. (Source: AP)

Divock Origi scored a bizarre winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in dramatic fashion on Sunday to maintain its 19-year unbeaten record over its Merseyside rival at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk mishit a speculative volley high into the air from outside the area, with the ball landing on the crossbar off the fingertips of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. It bounced a second time onto the bar and dropped down to the waiting Origi, who headed home from a meter out.

The victory kept second-placed Liverpool within two points of Manchester City after 14 games. Everton hasn’t won at Anfield in the league since 1999.

