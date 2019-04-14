Liverpool vs Chelsea Live, Premier League Live Streaming: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea in first half

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Memories of the Premier League title collapse five years ago will be looming large over Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea in another showdown on Sunday. A victory against the Blues will be a big step forward for the Jurgen Klopp’s side in the hope of their first English title since 1990. Liverpool have not beaten Chelsea at Anfield in their past eight encounters, a barren run that includes a 2-1 League Cup defeat this season inspired by Eden Hazard’s superb late winner. Chelsea are determined to spoil Liverpool’s title ambitions again as they cling to third place in a tense struggle to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.
Liverpool can stretch their lead by beating Chelsea in the last major obstacle on their road to the title, with four eminently winnable games remaining. The Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and can be live-streamed on Hotstar.
Hazard down
Hazard down, clutching his knee after Fabinho runs into him. This could be a big setback for Chelsea, he limps off to the sidelines.
Great start by Liverpool
Another chance for Liverpool as the hosts press on, create another chance. Does not lead to anything as Chelsea seem to be still warming up
SAVE
Terrific start to the match at Anfield. Liverpool begin by putting pressure on the visitors and five minutes into the match, Salah takes a shot at the goal after a cross by Mane but falls right into Kepa's hands.
Match begins
Liverpool vs Chelsea kickstarts at Anfield after a minute's silence for 96 children, women and men who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough 30 years ago
Silence observed for Hillsborough disaster
It is the 30th anniversary of Hillsborough disaster and the teams observe silence after a thundering 'You'll never walk alone'
Warm up
The players are warming up ahead of the big clash
City wins to take the top spot in Premier League table
With Manchester City beating Crystal Palace 3-1 a while back, the Guardiola-coached side have taken the top spot, at least for some time. This is a crucial match for Liverpool to stay in title contention and snatch back their lead.
Liverpool haunted by Chelsea ghosts
Back in 2014, Liverpool, then managed by Brendan Rodgers, sat top of the table when they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Anfield in a match made famous by a costly slip from Steven Gerrard that gifted a goal to Demba Ba. That painful loss came at a similar stage of the campaign and current title rivals Manchester City went on to lift the trophy by two points.
First title since 1990
Liverpool are chasing their first English top-flight title since 1990. A victory over the Blues at Anfield would be a big step toward that dream.
Chelsea Playing XI
Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Hudson-Odoi, Hazard, Willian. Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Kovacic, Giroud, Pedro, Higuain.
Liverpool Playing XI
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Wijnaldum, Milner, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi
Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the top Premier League clash as Liverpool take on Chelsea at the Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side will take a step closer to the title if they win the match today. Follow live score and updates here.