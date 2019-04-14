Liverpool vs Chelsea Live, Premier League Live Streaming: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea in first half

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Memories of the Premier League title collapse five years ago will be looming large over Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea in another showdown on Sunday. A victory against the Blues will be a big step forward for the Jurgen Klopp’s side in the hope of their first English title since 1990. Liverpool have not beaten Chelsea at Anfield in their past eight encounters, a barren run that includes a 2-1 League Cup defeat this season inspired by Eden Hazard’s superb late winner. Chelsea are determined to spoil Liverpool’s title ambitions again as they cling to third place in a tense struggle to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

Liverpool can stretch their lead by beating Chelsea in the last major obstacle on their road to the title, with four eminently winnable games remaining. The Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and can be live-streamed on Hotstar.