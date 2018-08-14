Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Liverpool refer Mo Salah to police over alleged phone use while driving

Liverpool refer Mohamed Salah to Merseyside Police over a video which appears to show the forward using his mobile phone while driving.

By: Reuters | Published: August 14, 2018 8:36:49 pm
mo salah Mo Salah plays as a forward at Liverpool. (Reuters Photo)
Related News

Liverpool have referred forward Mohamed Salah to the Merseyside Police over a video which appears to show the Egyptian using his mobile phone while driving. No specific details have been released about when or where the video was taken, or by whom.

“The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding it’s capture,” an LFC spokesman told British media.

“We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally. Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter.”

Merseyside Police confirmed they were aware of the footage. “We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving,” the Merseyside Police Contact Centre said on their official Twitter account.

“This has been passed to the relevant department.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 