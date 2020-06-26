Sports stars, rival teams, former players, politicians, Beatles star hail Liverpool for ending 30-year wait

Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah (Twitter/KhaledBeydoun) Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah (Twitter/KhaledBeydoun)

Liverpool’s clinching of the 2019/20 Premier League title has drawn reactions from across the world from different walks of life. Former players and managers of the club, politicians from countries such as Singapore and South Africa, a member of the Beatles all united in sending their tributes to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for ending a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title once more.

Liverpool full back Andy Robertson shared a poetic message after the Manchester City defeat on Thursday ensured that Liverpool would be champions.

At the end of the storm, there’s a golden sky ❤️ #YNWA — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 26, 2020

NBA star LeBron James, who has previously been cheering from the stands at Anfield, was one of the first international sports stars to share his message of congratulations.

The Prime Minister of Singapore and the longest-serving MP from South Africa’s Labour party were among those who celebrated the title.

Congratulations to all @LFC fans! Just shows that hard work and perseverance pays off in the end, but good fortune helps too! – LHL #YNWA https://t.co/NffkJi8HME — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) June 26, 2020

For the record, I will be unbearable during the @LFC title celebrations. In particular to ManU fans. I also will not be thanking Chelsea FC for anything, they played no part in our title win. #YNWA — Tom Koutsantonis MP (@TKoutsantonisMP) June 26, 2020

A law professor and author hailed Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah as the two leading lights of Liverpool’s success story.

Two Muslims, one from Senegal and one from Egypt, both from Africa, led #Liverpool to their first EPL championship in 30 years. Salute to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who excel off the field as much as they do on it. pic.twitter.com/Su7YKJlY5Q — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) June 26, 2020

Former manager Rafa Benitez, one of the most popular faces at the club in recent times, also sent a congratulatory message.

Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You’ll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020

Former goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who now plays for Aston Villa, also shared in the triumph.

CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 Congratulations @LFC!! Award more than deserved after an excellent season. 30 years later 👏🏼 Today I feel more than proud of having belonged to this great club ❤️ #OnceARedAlwaysARed #YNWA #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/1UpfC15Izd — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) June 25, 2020

Sunderland were one of the clubs to congratulate the title winners, putting up a photo of Jordan Henderson in his early days playing for them.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also joined in.

Congratulations Liverpool number one I send you peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶🍒🙏☮️ pic.twitter.com/RESqHTbWl1 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 26, 2020

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was magnanimous in losing the race to the title with seven matches to go in the season.

“Maybe we didn’t arrive with the same passion; Liverpool played every single game like it was the last chance they have,” said Guardiola on eve of the Chelsea match.

“And maybe we didn’t get that moment, especially the key moments in the first part of the season. That is the reality, that we are so far behind,” he said.

