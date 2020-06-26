scorecardresearch
Friday, June 26, 2020
Sports stars, rival teams, former players, politicians, Beatles star hail Liverpool for ending 30-year wait

Liverpool's first Premier League title win in 30 years is hailed by people from various walks of life from across the globe.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 26, 2020 9:43:21 am
PL Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah (Twitter/KhaledBeydoun)

Liverpool’s clinching of the 2019/20 Premier League title has drawn reactions from across the world from different walks of life. Former players and managers of the club, politicians from countries such as Singapore and South Africa, a member of the Beatles all united in sending their tributes to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for ending a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title once more.

Liverpool full back Andy Robertson shared a poetic message after the Manchester City defeat on Thursday ensured that Liverpool would be champions.

NBA star LeBron James, who has previously been cheering from the stands at Anfield, was one of the first international sports stars to share his message of congratulations.

The Prime Minister of Singapore and the longest-serving MP from South Africa’s Labour party were among those who celebrated the title.

A law professor and author hailed Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah as the two leading lights of Liverpool’s success story.

Former manager Rafa Benitez, one of the most popular faces at the club in recent times, also sent a congratulatory message.

Former goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who now plays for Aston Villa, also shared in the triumph.

Sunderland were one of the clubs to congratulate the title winners, putting up a photo of Jordan Henderson in his early days playing for them.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also joined in.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was magnanimous in losing the race to the title with seven matches to go in the season.

“Maybe we didn’t arrive with the same passion; Liverpool played every single game like it was the last chance they have,” said Guardiola on eve of the Chelsea match.

“And maybe we didn’t get that moment, especially the key moments in the first part of the season. That is the reality, that we are so far behind,” he said.

