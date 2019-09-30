Leicester City thrash Newcastle United 5-0, rise to third

A superb solo goal by Ricardo Pereira and a Jamie Vardy brace helped lift Leicester City to third place in the Premier League as they thrashed 10 man Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday.

Leicester City might have won the match decisively, but the way Newcastle United fans took the defeat has been lauded. The travelling fans endured rain, a humiliating defeat and a red card to chant – “We’ll support you even more.”

Even at 4-0 down you still can’t outsing Newcastle United fans! Most loyal fans in the WORLD!#nufc pic.twitter.com/YRzaID3wH9 — Joe-Clinton (@Clinton_Forde) September 29, 2019

It’s a scandal what’s happening to #nufc. Mike Ashley has to stop toying with fans’ emotions. He has to sell, and allow Newcastle to rebuild, to regain their pride and identity. This isn’t a performance from Newcastle, it’s a surrender. Trail 4-0. Defence/gk all over the place. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 29, 2019

Despite playmaker James Maddison missing out due to an ankle injury, Leicester still got off to a great start when defender Pereira finished a surging run at the flat-footed Newcastle defence by slotting the ball home in the 16th minute.

Whatever slim chance Newcastle had of getting something out of the game quickly evaporated when midfielder Isaac Hayden was shown a straight red card just before halftime for a dangerous challenge on Dennis Praet.

Vardy added the second in the 54th minute, latching on to a pass from Harvey Barnes to finish first-time with his left foot from a very tight angle. There was more shambolic defending from Newcastle as Paul Dummett deflected Praet’s shot into his own goal shortly afterwards.

Vardy stole in at the far post to head the fourth from Marc Albrighton’s cross in the 64th minute and Wilfred Ndidi scored the fifth in the final minute of normal time.

The win lifts Leicester to third place on 14 points ahead of their visit to Liverpool, while Steve Bruce’s side are second from bottom and will host Manchester United next.