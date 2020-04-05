Kyle Walker faces investigation over breaking lockdown rules to ‘host sex party’

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker faces an internal procedure, the club said in a statement on Sunday. (File Photo/Reuters) Manchester City’s Kyle Walker faces an internal procedure, the club said in a statement on Sunday. (File Photo/Reuters)

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has landed in hot waters for breaking lockdown rules earlier this week. Following reports in tabloids that Walker had called over two call girls to his apartment, Manchester City have said they are disappointed with his behaviour and that they will be conducting an ‘internal disciplinary procedure’ against him.

A statement from the Premier League club said on Sunday: “Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

“Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”

Kyle Walker reportedly ignored the coronavirus lockdown by ‘hosting a sex party’ with a friend and two call girls at his flat on Tuesday, The Sun reported earlier this week.

The report quotes one of the girls as saying she reached Walker’s apartment by taxi at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. The girl is quoted to have said that Walker tried to hide his identity and said his name was ‘Kai’.

In a statement to The Sun, Walker said on Saturday: “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week. I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”

Walker is the second high-profile Premier League player to have been caught flouting the government’s guidelines after Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. The Villa captain went to a party last weekend and was pictured next to a road in slippers, just hours after he posted a video urging fans to stay safe at home on social media.

