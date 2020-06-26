‘Tonight we couldn’t hold back’: Jurgen Klopp breaks down in tears after Liverpool’s title win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (File Photo/AP) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (File Photo/AP)

An emotional Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League title win as an incredible moment after Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night.

“This is a big moment, I have no real words. I am completely overwhelmed. I never thought I would feel like this! It’s very important to celebrate because these moments are unforgettable. We have pictures from the season and now we have pictures of the celebrations and we will create pictures in the future with the parade with our supporters,” Klopp said on Sky.

Klopp in tears just pushed me over the edge, man 😪❤️ pic.twitter.com/KwJ546PQCM — the unbearables (@MT_Futbol) June 25, 2020

The Liverpool squad and staff had gathered at Formby Hall golf club, a hotel in Liverpool, to watch the Chelsea vs City match and celebrated wildly as City’s defeat confirmed their status as champions.

Klopp said, “The boys have time together tonight. It’s difficult out there still for a lot of people but tonight we couldn’t hold back, we had to come together.

“Knowing how much Kenny [Dalglish] supported us, it is for you. He has waited 30 years and it’s for Stevie [Gerrard]. The boys admire you all and it’s easy to motivate the team because of our great history.

READ | Project Restart sets stage for Liverpool’s first Premier League title, relegation mayhem

“It was really tense for 100 minutes of the City game, I didn’t really want to be involved but you are when you watch it. It’s an incredible achievement by my players and it’s a huge joy for me to coach them.

“I haven’t waited 30 years, I have been here for four and a half years, but it is quite an achievement, especially with the three-month break because nobody knew if we could go on.

“The game last night gave me the feeling we would be fine and tonight is for the fans. I hope you stay at home, and it’s a joy to do it for you. It [the pandemic] is not over yet and we watched the game together at the hotel so we will enjoy the moment.

The Reds’ last league title dated back to 1990. Liverpool’s title marks Klopp’s third league trophy, having won the Bundesliga twice with Borussia Dortmund.

On October 9, 2015, Jurgen Klopp said in his first press conference as Liverpool manager: “If I sit here in four years, I am pretty confident we will have one title.”

Four years from then, he has one Champions League title and one Premier League title to show from his time at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson told Sky: “I said after the Champions League final that it wouldn’t be possible to do it without the manager and it’s the same with this title. Everything from when he came in, and that’s no disrespect to the managers before him or who I’ve worked with before, because we have come close, but I felt from day one, he came in the door and he just changed everything.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd