‘Jose Mourinho sacked to stop player exodus’: Reactions to the manager’s exit from Old Trafford

Two days after suffering a 3-1 defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield, Manchester United on Tuesday parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho. In a statement, the club said: “We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future.” Mourinho’s assistant and former Manchester United player, Michael Carrick, will take over as interim manager at Old Trafford, until the club finds a permanent replacement for Mourinho.

As the season progressed, tensions flared between the manager and star midfielder Paul Pogba and other star players. Pogba was removed from the post of vice-captain after he criticised Mourinho’s tactics, and said United should attack more. The midfielder also didn’t make an appearance in one of the team’s biggest matches of the season against Liverpool.

An arrogant manager with a team full of overly-paid right-wingers has finally lost the confidence of their team. The French are laughing behind their backs and they’re on the brink of exiting Europe. In other news, #Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United. https://t.co/ZZW1Z2pIQw — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) 18 December 2018

9.45am: Manchester United announce Jose Mourinho’s departure. 10.31am: pic.twitter.com/TapSLyXmwA — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) 18 December 2018

Would imagine one of the main reasons for sacking Mourinho now would be to stop the attempted mass exodus of their best players next month. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 18 December 2018

Jose Mourinho will now be gleefully pulverised by all & sundry but I love the guy.

Brilliant manager, great character, incredible track record.

Too many overpaid mediocre flash git egos in that United team.

Jose will be back soon, winning big trophies again. pic.twitter.com/3Z8NfHp8vL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 18 December 2018

He not the only one who should depart!!! ?? — Brian McClair (@BrianMcClair13) 18 December 2018

Inevitable is the word I’d use. Mourinho had to go in the end. Simply not getting anywhere near enough out of his players. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) 18 December 2018

The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let’s focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) 18 December 2018

“He’s a very competitive guy, very ambitious. He has all my respect, he has had unbelievable success. I can imagine the last few months were not a joy for anybody, especially him… It’s not nice if you face these questions every day. Nobody can take away all the things he won. I hope he has that in his mind when he leaves and not the few other things that happened. He is an outstanding manager.” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“I feel so sorry because you know very well I have a very good relationship with him, so it’s very sad news what happened today. It’s not my business what happened today and only I want to send my best wishes to Jose. There are a lot of rumours about my position as manager at Tottenham. I cannot answer this type of question. The business you know very well, a lot of rumours happen. I’m so focused in trying to deliver my best in this football club.” – Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“The only thing I can say to you is I was surprised – and it is not good news because, when one coach finishes his work like that, it’s not good for other coaches. It is not good news but I don’t know a lot as to why this decision happened. My focus is tomorrow on the derby (against Tottenham), the focus for me and for every player is just that.” – Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend time at Tottenham’s training ground, and for me he (Mauricio Pochettino) feels like the ideal candidate. United have tried managers who have won European cups, they’ve tried managers who have won multiple leagues. My view is they need someone who meets the three key principles of the football club, and that is promotion of youth, entertaining football, and to win football matches.” – Former United captain Gary Neville.

“I was one of his biggest advocates two and a half years ago when he joined Man United and felt he stabilised our club when we needed it… You can’t ignore what Jose has achieved as a manager previously, but I feel the time has come for fresh ideas at MUFC.” – Former United player Rio Ferdinand.

“With United 19 points behind Liverpool after 17 games, with the vast majority of players playing way below their best… and dour football to boot. Given Mourinho was allowed to spend hundreds of millions on those players, the split seemed inevitable. Would imagine one of the main reasons for sacking Mourinho now would be to stop the attempted mass exodus of their best players next month.” – Former England striker Gary Lineker.

“Inevitable is the word I’d use. Mourinho had to go in the end. Simply not getting anywhere near enough out of his players.” – Former United striker Michael Owen.

“He was a panic appointment and they brought someone in to fix things quickly. At the time United weren’t in Europe, they were on a low and he was the manager who could bring in big name players and raise the standard in games… he had a winning mentality. He has done that in spells… but the way he plays football has never been the United way.” – Former United winger Lee Sharpe.

“He’s a serial winner. He’s been sacked at United but he’s won them a couple of trophies. He’s done the best job since Alex Ferguson’s left. It seemed they sort of struggled before that but Jose came in and put a couple of trophies in the cabinet, so I don’t think you can criticise him too much.” – Former England and Liverpool player Steven Gerrard.