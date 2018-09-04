Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Jose Mourinho coping with the pressure, says Nemanja Matic

After an unconvincing 2-1 win over Leicester City in their Premier League opener, Manchester United suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

By: Reuters | Published: September 4, 2018 1:04:40 pm
manchester united Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. (Reuters)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has come under fire due to the side’s uncertain start to the season but midfielder Nemanja Matic says he is handling the pressure well. After an unconvincing 2-1 win over Leicester City in their Premier League opener, United suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, ramping up the pressure on the manager.

However, Matic said their 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday showed Mourinho’s coaching qualities. “I think he’s dealing very well with the pressure. That’s why he is here at Manchester United,” the Serbia international told the club’s website.

“We knew they could make problems on long balls. That’s why Fellaini played close to our defence to collect those balls and I think this performance shows we know how to play football and we can still compete for the title. United travel to Watford on September 15 when league action resumes after the international break.

